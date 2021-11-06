The pack was back Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Wayzata High’s boys cross country team ran in a tight pack to capture the state Class AAA title with a low score of 96 points. Minneapolis Southwest took second place with 118 points and Mounds View placed third with 125.
One long-time fan of state cross country marveled at the Trojans’ balance. There isn’t a superstar in the lineup this year - like the Trojans have had in the past with runners like Connor Olson, Josh Thorson, Jaret Carpenter and Khalid Hussein - in fact, Wayzata didn’t have an All-State runner (top 25) on Saturday.
What the Trojans did have was a logical game plan, laid out by head coach Mark Popp and his assistants. Popp and the Hall-of-Fame coach who preceded him, Bill Miles, have made winning state cross country titles a habit.
“The pack was moving together and we kept a tight spread,” coach Popp said after the race. “Our freshman, Will Weber, pulled that pack along. Hamza Mohamed finished first for us with Will right next to him.”
Mohamed finished 26th with a 5K time of 16:15.72 and Weber was 27th in 16:15.83. Next were Alex Foss in 16:25 and Parker Dietrick in 16:29. Ethan Hanold, a senior who came on strong at the end of the season, was timed in 16:36. Daniel McCollor, the Trojans’ sixth man came in at 16:45. All seven Trojans were under 17 minutes with Nick Cichoski running 16:52.
“Overall, I thought we had a bit of an off-day,” Popp said. “We are a better team than we were today, but a win’s a win, and I told our guys to be happy.”
The first mile of the race was perhaps faster than the Trojans wanted (5:01 to 5:06), but they made some nice adjustments after that.
“We didn’t panic,” Popp said.
While the state title went to a Lake Conference team, so did the individual championship. One of the guys from the other side of the Lake won it - junior Nick Gilles from Minnetonka. Gilles has had an amazing year with victories in the Lake Conference and Section 2AAA Meets along with his state title. He also finished first in the Milaca Mega Meet.
Now that the high school season has ended for the Trojan boys, they will continue into the fall with the Nike Heartland Meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. High School League rules prevent Popp and his staff from coaching the boys in Sioux Falls and the meet is considered a club meet rather than an official school function.
Top 10 at State
Wayzata 96, Minneapolis Southwest 118, Mounds View 125, Minnetonka 135, Rosemount 170, Lakeville North 172, Stillwater 182, Roseville 203, Buffalo 205, White Bear Lake 249.
