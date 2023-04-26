Wayzata High’s boys track and field team has a big test in the Lakeville South Invitational at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
Coming off a win in the Lake Conference Relays and a 108-37 dual meet victory over perennial power Blaine, the Trojans appear poised to contend for True Team and Minnesota State High School League titles this spring.
“We have a lot of depth this year with so many good kids in most of the events,” Wayzata head coach Aaron Berndt said.
The winning margin against Blaine was somewhat surprising, considering that the Bengals are a powerhouse in the north suburbs. “I think they finished fifth in the State True Team Meet last year,” Berndt said. “We used the meet to get some times in open events.”
Wayzata’s sprinters had a good day with championships from juniors Tyler Milkes in the 100 and Del Johnson in the 200. Milkes ran the 100 in 11.08 seconds and Johnson ran 22.81 in the 200. Trojan senior Kam Williams had a good day in both of those races, placing second in the 100 and third in the 200.
Charles Rohrbaugh, one of Blaine’s best athletes, won the 400, but the Trojans took the next four places with Luke Greseth, Evan Furcht, Nikhil Kimber and Brenden Hyvare.
Moving on to middle distance and distance events, Wayzata was outstanding.
Junior Hayes McMillan won the 800 in 1:58.30 and teammate Hamza Mohamed, the senior All-State cross country runner, was next in 1:58.65.
Wayzata had a clean sweep in the 1600 with junior Tyler Kissell winning the race in 4:28.97. Will Weber, Liam Stroup, Daniel Salatino and Robert Marshall of the Trojans took places 2-3-4-5.
There was no 3200-meter race that day.
In the hurdles, Jack Fischer from Orono was on hand as an unattached entry and won both races - the 110 highs and the 300 intermediates. Wayzata senior Charles Tomczik placed second in the 110s and was third in the 300s behind Fischer and Wayzata teammate David Nelson.
Wayzata placed 1-2 in the 4x200-meter relay. The winning team consisted of Anthony Ley, Carter Olson, Andrew Stokes and Cole Heilbrun. Second place went to the foursome of Perry Miles, Tafif Rahman, Tristan Falkowski and Adit Sunil.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Edina again placed 1-2. First place went to Will Weber, Greseth, Kissell and Jack Kahlstorf. Second was the foursome of Ronan Leonard, Mohamed, Parker Dietrick and Alex Haag.
Field events
Coach Berndt never overlooks field events as a prime scoring course, and he was pleased with Wayzata’s overall field performance against Blaine.
Cody Meyers, Caden Wong and Nathan Versaggi of the Trojans took the top three pole vault places with Meyers clearing 11 feet, 6 inches for first place.
Jack Schulz and Ben Kearin both went over 20 feet to place 1-2 in the long jump.
Blaine took the top two places in the high jump with Tyce Smith and Zughumnan Zillang and the Trojans were third with Sam Booh.
Miles from Wayzata landed first in the triple jump with a best of 39 feet, 6 inches.
Senior Andrew Edwards from Blaine won the shot put and discus. Wayzata placed 2-3-4 in the shot with Manny Wilson, Charles Smith and Derek Christenson. The Trojans placed 2-3-4-5 in the discus with Smith, Christenson, Jack Simon and Andrew Monson.
