Hayes McMillan
Hayes McMillan and Jack Kahlstorf are among the Wayzata boys track team's capable 800-meter runners.

Wayzata High’s boys track and field team has a big test in the Lakeville South Invitational at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Coming off a win in the Lake Conference Relays and a 108-37 dual meet victory over perennial power Blaine, the Trojans appear poised to contend for True Team and Minnesota State High School League titles this spring.

