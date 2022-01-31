The experience of winning a state Class 4A championship last season shows in every Wayzata High boys basketball games.
Friday night at Minnetonka, three Wayzata seniors - forwards Carter Bjerke and guards Drew Berkland and Ryan Harvey - made the right plays at the right times in a 72-57 victory.
With this trio, it’s more about toughness than swagger. As Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler put it earlier this season, “Drew is the toughest competitor I have coached, and that rubs off on everyone else.”
With first place in the Lake Conference on the line, Wayzata held a 29-25 lead at halftime before steadily forging ahead during the second half. The Trojans earned their biggest lead at the end of the night when the 6-9 Bjerke scored from close range for the final 15-point margin.
Wayzata expertly controlled the basketball for the final five minutes of the game, while seeking the best shot possible on each possession. Berkland and Harvey dictated pace and didn’t allow the quick Tonka team any chances for steals and layup conversions.
“It was a great atmosphere for high school basketball with the two student sections on each end,” Schnettler said. “Drew had hit big shots for us all season, and he did that against. Ryan always seems to make the right pass. Carter did a nice job inside. Jake Schmitt, who just came up from JV, made three three-point shots and took a charge. We were able to take away a lot of Minnetonka’s transition game, mainly by making a lot of shots.”
Bjerke led Wayzata with 19 points, while Berkland scored 11 and Harvey and forward Erik Rottinghaus each scored seven. Myles Barnette and Hayden Tibbits chipped in with six each.
Minnetonka put four players in double figures - Jordan Cain with 20, Ibrahim El-Amin with 15, Andy Stefonowicz with 11 and Alex Jones with 10.
Head coach Bryce Tesdahl of Minnetonka said, “Wayzata was a little bit better than we were. It hurt us not having Jalen Cain in the lineup. He adds another element with his athleticism.”
Without Jalen Cain, the Skippers lost some quickness, but still had a great effort from two role players - Walker Liu and Joey Gendreau - who had to play defense against Bjerke in the low post. “They gave everything they had, getting rebounds, setting screens,” Tesdahl noted.
Tesdahl was pleased to see a full gym for the rivalry game. “It’s great when the students come out to support the teams,” he said.
Bjerke missed Wayzata’s other game last week, due to an illness, and without him the Trojans lost to Eden Prairie 60-53. Tibbits led Wayzata with 19 points and Spencer Hall had 12. Berkland with seven was the only other Trojan with more than 10 points. Eden Prairie’s 6-7 junior, Chiddi Obiazor led all scorers with 23 points and had 15 rebounds.
“Eden Prairie is a good team, and Obiazor is super athletic,” Schnettler said. “When you press Eden Prairie, he turns into a point guard.”
Wayzata had the shots it wanted, but sank only six of 33 tries from three-point range.
Next for the Trojans is a Lake Conference game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Buffalo. The Bison are 11-5 overall, but have lost all five of their Lake games so far.
