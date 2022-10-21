Mike Orlov
Wayzata High boys soccer captain Mike Orlov takes a victory trot after scoring the second goal in a 3-0 victory over Washburn.
Eddie Ignatius
Defender Eddie Ignatius of the Wayzata High boys soccer team makes a spectacular header save to preserve the shutout against Washburn.

Given the nature of the Wayzata-Minneapolis Washburn boys soccer rivalry the last four years, no one expected anything but a one-goal game in the 2022 Section 6AAA finals Oct. 27 at Wayzata High Stadium.

Washburn had edged Wayzata by a goal in the 2021 title match, and Wayzata came seeking revenge. With 35 minutes remaining in the second half and the Trojans in a commanding position with a 3-0 lead, Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas called star forwards Mike Orlov and Joe Highfield to the bench, where they remained for the rest of the contest. No use getting a star player injured when the game is under control, the coach thought.

