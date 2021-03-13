Two wins last week raised the Wayzata High boys hockey team’s 2021 record to 9-5-1. The questions are: Will that record be good enough for a second seed in Section 6AA? Can the Trojans add three more wins in games this week?
Chances are Cretin-Derham Hall, with only one loss, will be the No. 1 seed. That leaves Wayzata, Edina and Benilde-St. Margaret’s vying for the No. 2 seed. The matter could be settled by Wednesday, March 10, when Wayzata was scheduled to play BSM at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
“That game will have a bearing on the seeding,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said last weekend. “If we win, I will argue for a top-two seed.”
Wayzata picked up a pair of 2-1 overtime wins in Lake play last week.
Thursday night at Plymouth Ice Center, the Trojans defeated Edina with John Mattson netting the game-winning goal at 2:21 in overtime on assists from Hayden Davison and Dylan Lewis. Wayzata scored the first goal of the game, with Cashen Naeve finding the back of the net on assists from Lewis and Davison. Edina tied the game in the third period on a goal by captain Jackson Borst.
In the battle of the sophomore goalies, Wayzata’s Will Ingemann stopped 37 of 38 shots, while Edina’s Robbie Clarkowski stopped 39 of 41. It was a fast-paced game with Edina taking only one penalty and Wayzata taking two.
“Will is a gamer, and he always works so hard,” O’Leary said. “He gives us a chance to win every game, and his save percentage is now over 90 percent for the season.”
In a vastly different 2-1 game Saturday, the Trojans dominated the shot chart against Buffalo, 58-10.
O’Leary’s club needed an overtime goal from Gavin O’Connell to skate away with the W.
Defenseman Carson Peters scored Wayzata’s other goal with assists from O’Connell and Jake Schneider on the power play.
“My message [to the players] all along was keep working,” O’Leary said. “We had possession most of the game, and we finally won when Gavin banged in that rebound.”
O’Leary cited Peters, his captain on defense, for another outstanding performance. “I thought Carson was the best player on the ice Saturday,” the coach said. “When he was named captain, he took the bull by the horns and led our defensemen. He’s a Division I prospect - a big kid with good skills who can move the puck.”
Most of Wayzata’s games this season have been against Lake Conference opponents, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. “That’s fine with me,” O’Leary said. “We have had a lot of close games among the Lake teams this season.”
Wayzata wraps up the regular season with two non-conference games this week. The Trojans will play St. Louis Park in a 7 p.m. game Thursday, March 11, at St. Louis Park Rec Center. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, the Trojans will take on Grand Rapids at Plymouth Ice Center.
