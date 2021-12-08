Defending state Class 4A boys basketball champion Wayzata returns three of its top six players from last season.
Head coach Bryan Schnettler is confident Wayzata will contend again this season with the return of his key seniors - 6-9 forward Carter Bjerke, 6-4 guard Ryan Harvey and 5-11 guard Drew Berkland.
“We lost a lot of talent from last year, but I am excited about the players we have,” Schnettler said. Captains Kody Williams and Eddie Beeninga graduated last spring and Camden Heide left Wayzata for a senior season at a prep school.
So the Trojans will rely heavily on Bjerke, Birkeland and Harvey to keep their winning tradition going.
“Carter has the ability to stretch the floor and open the lane with his outside shooting,” Schnettler said. “And when we need a bucket, he can go in the post.”
Berkland, who led Wayzata’s scorers in the state championship game against Cretin-Derham Hall last season, is another deadly outside shooter. “Drew is a special leader and competitor,” Schnettler said. “He hates to lose, and that rubs off on everybody else.”
Harvey, the start quarterback on the football team, brings “a high IQ to the court,” Schnettler said. “He always makes the right play.”
The Trojans have several juniors, who played varsity ball as sophs last season, led by the 2020-21 seventh many Spencer Hall, a 6-3 forward.
Wayzata didn’t lose much at any level last year, dropping only two varsity games - one to Hopkins and one to Minnehaha Academy. The feeder teams did even better, with the JV team going undefeated, the sophomore team losing once and the freshman A team losing once.
“It’s a new year with a different team, but the culture is still there,” Schnettler said.
Fans will have a chance to watch the new-look Trojans when they play Lakeville South in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Wayzata High gym.
Wayzata plays Park Center in a 7 p.m. game Saturday, Dec. 11, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center as part of a day-long showcase event.
