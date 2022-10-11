In the final game of the 2022 regular season, the Wayzata High boys soccer team thoroughly dominated Buffalo 9-0 Oct. 6 at Wayzata High Stadium.
With the win, Wayzata finished the Lake Conference season 9-1-1 and took the championship. Overall, the Trojans are 13-1-2 going into the Section 6AAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Regarding the playoffs, Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said, “We have to be concerned with every opponent. Hopkins is our first opponent [Thursday night at 7 at Wayzata High Stadium], and it’s never easy playing a team three times in a year.”
Wayzata won big both times against Hopkins in the regular season, but the Royals are improving with junior midfielder Griffin Price in a leadership role.
Minneapolis Southwest is a strong second seed in the section, while Washburn, St. Louis Park and Armstrong are good teams. In a nonconference team early in the season, Wayzata pulled away at the end to defeat Armstrong 5-2.
Getting back to the Buffalo match, junior forward Ben Eisinger starred with a pure hat trick in the first half. His no-nonsense style produced three direct attacks and he finished all of them.
Captain Joe Highfield also had a hat trick Oct. 6, and at halftime he was one of those honored on Senior Day at the stadium. Senior captain Mike Orlov added a goal and three assists, while Charlie Piller and Kieran Mahan also had goals. Additional assists were by Cole Frazier, Callum Campbell-Sulter, Colin Leech and Alex Crane.
Ethan Kintzle and Caleb Wagner split the goalkeeping duties. “Ethan is our No. 1 keeper, and Caleb is getting some minutes,” Duenas noted. “Cole Frazier is our engine in the middle of the field and Joey Burica continues to lead the defense. We have had some great center backs over the years - Tyler Stevens, Drew Galinson. Joey is the best we’ve had at organizing the people around him. His communication skills are outstanding. He has been a starter for three years.”
