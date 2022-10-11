Wayzata soccer
Wayzata High boys soccer captains Mike Orlov (17) and Joe Highfield (10) attack in a 9-0 win over Buffalo.

In the final game of the 2022 regular season, the Wayzata High boys soccer team thoroughly dominated Buffalo 9-0 Oct. 6 at Wayzata High Stadium.

With the win, Wayzata finished the Lake Conference season 9-1-1 and took the championship. Overall, the Trojans are 13-1-2 going into the Section 6AAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

