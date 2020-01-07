Three big wins in the Tradition Holiday Tournament at Plymouth Ice Center gave the Wayzata High boys hockey team a boost, but the momentum stemmed when the Trojans returned to Lake Conference play Jan. 2 with a 5-2 loss to Minnetonka.
The tournament results were a 3-0 win over Blaine, a 7-2 romp over St. Michael-Albertville and a 4-3 overtime victory over Hill-Murray. Since Blaine and Hill-Murray are state top-10 teams, Wayzata’s performance was the highlight of the season thus far.
Trojan goalie Garret Bonello was flawless in the shutout win over Blaine, making 22 saves.
Gavin O’Connell, Jake Keller and Jake Schneider scored goals for Wayzata, while Tucker Ness had two assists to go with one each from O’Connell, Keller, Carson Peters and Per Waage.
Keller and Charlie Podiak had two goals each in the win over St. Michael-Albertville, while Schneider, Drew Goetz and captain Jack Kimlinger each scored one. Bonello stopped 28 of 30 shots.
The Trojans trailed 2-0 in the Hill-Murray game, but were able to rally with power-play goals from Ness and captain Ben Luedtke showing the way. Kimlinger and Hayden Davison also scored. Jack Seamans contributed two assists. Luedtke, Kimlinger, Podiak, Peters, Kyle Mortenson and Dylan Lewis each had one assist. Bonello’s goalie stats had him stopping 28 of 31 shots.
“Bonello was good the whole tournament, really focused,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said. “The win over Hill-Murray is our biggest so far this season. They’re a perennial state power with a phenomenal goalie.”
Minnetonka came into Plymouth Ice Center with a purpose and had a 4-0 lead over the Trojans early in the third period.
“We dominated the third period, but it was too little, too late,” O’Leary said. “We didn’t play badly, but Minnetonka took advantage of two turnovers.”
Wayzata’s third-period goals were scored by Kimlinger, from Seamans and Ness, and Peters, from Ness and Keller.
The last of Minnetonka’s five goals was a length-of-the-ice shot by captain James Miller in the final minute.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, the Trojans will play at St. Michael-Albertville in a Lake game. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, the Trojans return home for a Lake game against Buffalo at Plymouth Ice Center.
