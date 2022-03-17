Never underestimate experience in a championship basketball game.
The Wayzata High boys team used the experience of winning the state title last season on Tuesday, March 15, when they dismantled Minneapolis South’s dreams of an upset 77-55 at the Wayzata gym..
All season, the Trojans have looked to three key senior captains - forward Carter Bjerke and guards Ryan Harvey and Drew Berkland - to set the tone. They did exactly that against a young South team that started four sophomores and a freshman.
The excitement after the win was accentuated when the captains poured a bucket of water over the head of head coach Bryan Schnettler. The shower was all in good fun, and it shortened Schnettler’s postgame speech by a few minutes.
After the celebration, which included cutting down the net, Bjerke, Harvey and Berkland talked about the victory.
“South is a young, scrappy team that played hard the entire game,” Bjerke said.
The one thing South couldn’t do was control Bjerke, a 6-9 forward, who posts up, hits threes and hardly ever misses a hook shot or free throw. Bjerke led all scorers with 26 points, but his biggest contribution might have been his help defense. Any time a South guard penetrated the lane, Bjerke set up a roadblock.
Describing the Trojans’ defensive effort, Bjerke said simply, “We put in the work.”
“Experience helps any time we are in a tough situation,” Harvey said. Part of that experience is knowing when to shoot and when to pass the ball. Harvey is a player who passes more than he shoots, but his key three-pointer and another mid-range jumper came at just the right times in the win over South as he finished with five points.
Berkland, who scored 11 points, fouled out late in the game. Up to that point, he competed for every loose ball and laid some hard fouls on people going to the basket.
“It all starts with playing really good defense,” Berkland said.
On the offensive end, Wayzata moved the ball quickly and decisively, often without the aid of any dribbles.
“Our guys all do a good job of finding the open man,” Bjerke said. “We make the extra pass for the good of the team.”
In some games, Bjerke is the go-to guy. In other games it might be Berkland or one of the two junior starters, guards Spencer Hall and Hayden Tibbits. Hall, who joined Berkland in fouling out of the South game, had 15 points. Tibbits scored 11 points and never cracked under South’s full-court pressure.
The section title game was meaningful because all of the seniors had one last chance to play at home. Erik Rottinghaus hit a three-pointer in the second half. Theo Smith took a charge late in the game and Davis Hay finished the game in relief of Bjerke at the power forward spot.
Wayzata advances to state with a 25-4 record and has won 14 games in a row.
“Whoever we play at state is going to get our best game,” Berkland said. “We don’t have our next game until Tuesday [March 22], so we will use the practices to get better.”
Once basketball season ends, Berkland will report to Wayzata High baseball practice. In the long history of Wayzata High, he might be the most successful athlete the school has ever had. Berkland has won state championships in football and basketball already and has a baseball title in his sights for spring.
“Of all the athletes I’ve coached, no one is more competitive than Drew,” coach Schnettler observed.
