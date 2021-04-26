Two of the fastest pitchers in Lake Conference baseball were matched when Wayzata hosted Minnetonka under the lights in a Lake Conference baseball game April 23 at Wayzata.
Wayzata’s 6-foot-5 Nick Argento and Minnetonka’s 6-foot-6 Fritz Meyer both had good velocity, and the batters had trouble getting around on them in Wayzata’s 4-1 victory.
The Trojans scored all the runs Argento would need by bringing home three runs in the bottom of the first inning. After the first run was walked home, Wayzata’s Brandon Dieleman singled home the other two runs.
“Nick [Argento] is our workhorse,” Wayzata head coach Bobby DeWitt said. “He is big and strong and didn’t lose any steam as the game went on.”
Argento went six innings with 100 pitches and nine strikeouts Friday night before handing the ball to Logan Fragomeni for the seventh inning. Fragomeni struck out two in his relief appearance to get credit for a save.
There were only six hits total in the game - three by each club. In addition to Dieleman’s hit, Wayzata had hits by Joey Grochala and Maverick Lawin.
The big blow for Minnetonka was Charlie Hemer’s RBI double in the top of the fourth inning. He added a second hit. Zack Zaetta had Minnetonka’s third hit.
“We are still having trouble finding the zone,” Minnetonka head coach Paul Twenge said. While Wayzata’s pitchers issued two walks, Minnetonka gave up nine, including four in the first inning.
“One of the things we stress is coming ready to play,” Wayzata’s DeWitt said. “Another thing we look for is discipline at the plate - laying off pitches that are out of the strike zone.”
“I thought we competed well,” Twenge said. “We didn’t make an error and Zaetta made a big play at shortstop in the bottom of the sixth to prevent Wayzata from scoring.”
Twenge was impressed by Argento, who will make the jump to Division I baseball with the University of North Carolina next season.
“At times, Argento was overpowering,” Twenge said. “He is really good.”
Wayzata is 5-0 entering this week’s action.
“We have been fortunate not to have made an error in our first five games,” DeWitt said. “We have four horses on the pitching staff and any of them could be the ace on most high school teams.”
In addition to Argento and Fragomeni, those pitcher include Braxton Greenberg and Sam Schlecht.
Coach DeWitt said the Trojans’ eight-player lineup is still a work in progress. After 5-6 more games, he will be able to say more about it.
The Trojans’ lineup against Minnetonka had Grochala behind the plate, Fragomeni at first base, Austin Bernard at second, Nick Gebhart at shortstop, Dieleman at third, Lawin in left field, Evan Pittman in center and Drew Berkland in right.
In 6:30 p.m. Lake Conference games Friday, April 30, Wayzata will host Hopkins and Minnetonka will host St. Michael-Albertville at Veterans Field.
Minnetonka has two home games Saturday, May 1. Grand Rapids visits for a 10:30 game, and then Totino-Grace comes in to play the Skippers at 1 p.m.
Also at noon on Saturday, Wayzata hosts St. Louis Park in a non-conference game.
