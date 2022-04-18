It didn’t take long for the Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville baseball teams long to play the season opener April 13, with the Knights posting a 1-0 win.
Wayzata was limited to two hits, both of them by junior shortstop Jake Berkland, while the Knights were held to four hits.
“We had good pitching performances from Nelson Koenig and Quin Ask. Righthander Koening went four innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run, and then Ask pitched three innings of two-hit ball. Three STMA pitchers shared duties with Hayden Olson getting the win. Starter Owen Neros struck out seven Trojans before Olson came on in relief.
On a cold day early in the season, Wayzata head coach Bobby DeWitt is taking caution not to overwork his pitchers.
In addition to Koenig and Ask, he has others who will get their chance on the mound. Noah Karschnik has varsity and Legion experience comparable to Ask’s. Zak Brown, Drew Berkland and sophomore Riley Leatherman are others on the staff, And it’s possible Joey O’Brien will do some pitching, as well.
“Leatherman came into a section game and threw well last season,” DeWitt said.
Looking at the Trojans lineup, around the horn, Drew Berkland will do most of the catching with sophomore Brady Lash at first base, O’Brien at second, Jake Berkland at short, Karschnik at third, Leatherman in left field, Alex Wain in center and Brown in right.
Wain is a top returnee along with Drew Berkland after making the All-Lake Conference team as a junior last season.
When Drew Berkland takes a break from catching duties, DeWitt will call on Jonathon Pribula.
“You try to build a team that is strong up the middle,” DeWitt said. “And we have that. Jake Berkland brings a lot of energy at shortstop. He has all the talent and skill and plays with some flash.”
Both of the Berkland brothers played on the Wayzata High basketball team that finished second in state to Park Center this winter. Drew has already played on state championship teams in football and basketball and would love to add baseball for the trifecta this spring. Wayzata was second in the Lake standings last season with a 9-3 record. St. Michael-Albertville took the conference title with an 11-1 mark.
The Trojans have an important Lake Conference ballgame at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, when they travel to Minnetonka High to meet coach Paul Twenge’s Skippers. Minnetonka is 1-1 in early games with a 9-4 win over Centennial and a 5-3 loss to Elk River.
