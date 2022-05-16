Minnetonka went into the Section 7AAA True Team Girls Track and Field Meet May 11 as a slight favorite over Lake Conference rival Wayzata, but when the lights went off at Wayzata High Stadium, the Trojans had won the title.
With storms on the horizon, the meet was called prior to the completion of the 4x400-meter relay. But even with one event to go, Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan couldn’t see a path to victory.
“We didn’t perform as well as I had hoped,” she said. “But kudos to Wayzata. Their girls had a great meet. We had exchange issues on relays, and we have to be more focused.”
Wayzata head coach Lori Cade said she didn’t want to accept congratulations until the final event had been run Friday, May 13. The 4x400 relays returned to the Wayzata track at 5 p.m. to finish the meet.
“We had a really good day,” Cade said. “Our girls came up big with Tenley Sender and Mini Jallah placing 1-2 in the 100-meter dash.”
Wayzata’s athletes of the meet were Abbey Nechanicky on the track side and Kailee Kohrt on the field side.
Nechanicky took on a double load in distance, winning the 1600 in 4:58.72 and the 3200 in 10:32.65.
“The results are a testament to Abbey’s work ethic,” Cade said. “She put in a lot of work this winter, coming back from an injury. We have a really strong group of distance runners with Abbey, Teegan Anderson, Ella Braufman, Nora Mickelson, Aly Kleyman and others.
Anderson upset Hopkins ninth-grade phenom Sydney Drevlow to win the 800 at section True Team. Anderson ran 2:15.32 to Drevlow’s 2:16.72. Minnetonka’s Maya Mor also participated in great competition by finishing third in 2:18.2:18.16. Kate LeBlanc of Minnetonka placed fifth.
Sprints
Only three section runners broke 13 minutes in the 100 - The Wayzata duo of Tenley Senden and Jallah in 12.71 and 12.83. Waconia’s Jordan Grell was third, followed by Zeal Kuku of Minnetonka, Abby Hoiska of Hopkins, Emma Nguyen of Eden Prairie and Briena Giebel of Minnetonka.
Tenley Senden won the 200 title in 25.94, beating Eden Prairie superstar Nia Holloway, who ran 26.11. Grell from Waconia was third. Minnetonka sprinters Lucy Hiller and Kuku rounded out the top five. Wayzata’s Jallah and Ava Mateega were sixth and seventh.
In the 400-meter dash, Grace Weber of Wayzata won with a time of 59.46. Vanessa Jordan, the Eden Prairie ninth-grader took second in 1:00.20, followed by Kate LeBlanc and Bridget Koller of Minnetonka and Rose Schaeffel of Wayzata.
Relays
Wayzata took the 4x100 relay with Theo Tarley, Tenley Senden, Brynn Senden and Ramira Ambrose running 50.58. Waconia took second in 50.80. Minnetonka ran third with Lindsey Koch, Hiller, Ruby Pajibo and Giebel running 50.83. Armstrong was fourth in 51.45 with Markia Cargeor, Karlee Fisher, Olivia Suchy and Sarahya College. Hopkins was a close fifth in 51.47 with Torie Trevena, Macee Redman, Hoiska and Crown Bisan.
Eden Prairie breezed to victory in the 4x200 relay with Kennedy Houston, Vanessa Jordan, Maggie Zaugg and Holloway. Wayzata placed second with Ambrose, Schaeffel, Ava Nayar and Mateega and Minnetonka was third with Koch, Megan Corkery, Giebel and Hiller. Armstrong took fourth place with Perri Thompson, Fisher, College and Suchy.
The 4x800 relay was Wayzata’s domain with Kleyman, Mickelson, Maroon and Weber running 9:35.49. Minnetonka placed second with Avery Marasco-Johnson, Meredith Gilles, Kailey Lai and Koller. Third place went to the Eden Prairie foursome of Myra Moorjani, Linnea Berndt, Meghan McGuire and Berit Berggren. Armstrong placed fifth with Avery Cuper, Soliel Noyes, Abigail Redelsheimer and Natalie Storlie.
Hurdles
Eight girls were timed in under 17 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. Kohler from Minnetonka won in 16.22 and Wanzek of Hopkins ran 16:24. Following in order were Pajibo of Minnetonka, Thompson of Armstrong, Hughes of Chaska, Allie Barrett of Wayzata, Ose of Eden Prairie and Anna McKinney of Minnetonka.
Throws
Carly Pfeffer of Minnetonka had personal bests in the shot put and discus. Her shot toss of 36 feet, 11.5 inches was good enough to win. Stella Knight of Wayzata took second and Kendall Minta and Holloway from Eden Prairie were third and fourth.
Pfeffer finished fourth in discus. Girls ahead of her were Daniyah Hughes of Chaska, Emma Coen-Pesch of Hopkins and Knight of Wayzata. Catie LeTexier of Eden Prairie and Jenna Krueger of Minntonka placed fifth and sixth.
Pole Vault
Eden Prairie took first and second places with sophomore Madeline Kaufman and senior Katie Ose both clearing 10 feet. Wayzata’s Kalena Dale had a personal best of 9-6 for third place. Annabelle Speers of Hopkins placed sixth and Harley Wock of Minnetonka was seventh. Wayzata’s Kinsey Hoversten had a personal best by a foot, improving from 7-6 to 8-6.
Jumps
Wayzata’s Kohrt won the long jump with a best of 16 feet, 8 inches. The next three spots went to Lillian Wanzek of Hopkins, Mya Folken of Minnetonka and Fisher of Armstrong.
Hiller from Minnetonka was the triple jump winner with a best of 36 feet, 6.5 inches.
Wayzata’s Kohrt took second, followed by Wanzek and Camryn McNeal of Hopkins, Clare Danciak of Eden Prairie, Kohler of Minnetonka and Emma Martin of Eden Prairie.
In the high jump, as expected, defending state champ Nia Holloway won with a best of 5-6. The previous week she had cleared 5-10. Following in order were Evelyn Skattum of Eden Prairie, Mya Folken and Winona Stone of Minnetonka. College and Fisher of Armstrong finished sixth and eighth.
