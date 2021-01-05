As one of the largest high schools in Minnesota, Wayzata is also one of the largest winners among the state’s sports communities.
One year, not long ago, Wayzata teams won seven state championships in one school year. There were few chances to added to the state-championship legacy in 2020 because spring sports were totally canceled and fall sports were denied state tournaments by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, Wayzata had many, many outstanding athletic achievements during the year, including Joey Gerber’s Major-League pitching debut and Wayzata High’s final No. 1 state rankings in boys soccer and girls volleyball.
Each year, the Sun Sailor sports staff provides a list of Athletes of the Year. Here is our list for 2020.
Miles Akhigbe
Wayzata junior Miles Akhigbe may have been the best one-on-one defender in Minnesota boys soccer this fall as he led the Trojans to a 12-1-1 record and the No. 1 state ranking. The state’s coaches thought so and named him first-team All-State.
Brennan Albert
The former Wayzata High baseball star started in left field in his first year of college ball, and then came back to lead the Wayzata 19-and-Under Independent team in hitting last summer.
Gavin Baumgartner
The former All-Lake basketball player from Wayzata, 6-5 junior guard ,Gavin Baumgartner, led the Minnesota State University, Moorhead in scoring with 17.2 points per game in 2019-20. He made 51 percent of his field goals and started all 31 games as the Dragons finished 19-12.
Eddie Beeninga
Game after game the Wayzata football corner back, Eddie Beeninga, went head to head with some of the state’s best receivers. He combined coverage with aggressive tackling to make the All-West District team in Class 6A.
Johnny Beeninga
In his senior season with the Minnesota State, Moorhead men’s basketball team, Wayzata High graduate Johnny Beeninga led the Dragons with 99 assists and averaged 8.4 points per game. Minnesota State finished 19-12 overall.
Drew Berkland
The Wayzata three-sport athlete, Drew Berkland, made a verbal commitment to play baseball for the University of Minnesota. He plays football and basketball in addition to baseball and was an All-West District safety in football in 2020.
Carter Bjerke
The 6-foot-8 Wayzata center, Carter Bjerke, made the All-Lake Conference boys basketball team as a sophomore in 2019-20. In addition to scoring in the post, he had one of the best three-point shooting percentages in the Lake Conference.
Abby Brantner
As the leading scorer for the Wayzata High girls soccer team this fall, captain Abby Brantner led the Trojans to the Section 6AA championship.
Gretchen Branton
Senior forward Gretchen Brantner began her fourth season of Wayzata High girls varsity hockey this week. She was All-Lake Conference last year while teaming up with Sloane Matthews on Wayzata’s top line.
Mara Braun
Wayzata girls basketball star Mara Braun, who recently made a college commitment to Minnesota, averaged 20 points per game in her junior year with the Trojans in 2019-20. She scored 27 points in a section finals loss to No. 1-ranked Hopkins.
Julian Diedrich
Many of the offensive highlights for the 2020 Wayzata High football team were supplied by junior wide receiver Julian Diedrich. The All-West District standout had 37 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.
Joey Gerber
Wayzata High graduate Joey Gerber made his Major League pitching debut with the Seattle Mariners. Among the first batters he faced and retired were future Hall-of-Famers Albert Pujols and Mike Trout.
Camden Heide
In his second season as a starter for the Wayzata High boys basketball team, sophomore Camden Heide averaged 20 points per game. He made the All-Lake Conference team for a second time.
Natalie Heising
The former All-State hockey player from Wayzata, now playing for Penn State University, Natalie Heising has four goals and three assists in the first six games of the 2020-21 season. Penn State entered the new year with a 4-1-1 record. She holds Penn State’s record for power-play goals in a career.
Joe Highfield
Wayzata’s sophomore boys soccer forward, Joe Highfield, led the Trojans in scoring as they finished 12-1-1 and clinched the No. 1 state ranking in Class AA. Highfield was All-Lake and first-team All-State.
Cayden Homme
Wayzata’s Cayden Homme came on strong late in the 2019-20 wrestling season as he placed second in the State Class AAA Tournament with an overall season mark of 37-9.
Jenna Johnson
Wayzata’s 6-2 girls basketball forward missed almost 2/3 of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury, but still made the All-Lake Conference team. She averaged 21.6 points per game last season and recently signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Utah next season.
Ryan Lindberg
Former Wayzata High basketball player Ryan Lindberg started every game and averaged 7.2 points per game for the 26-3 University of St. Thomas in 2019-20.
Cal Lonnquist
Wayzata High wrestler Cal Lonnquist placed third in state at 113 pounds with a season record of 48-6. He made the All-Lake Conference and All-State teams as the Trojans finished second to St. Michael-Albertville in the Lake Conference and Section 5AA. “Cal is very dedicated to his diet and doing all the right things,” Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen said.
Tyler Magnuson
Wayzata High’s All-West District football tackle Tyler Magnuson has won a scholarship to play football at Syracuse University next season.
Sloane Matthews
Wayzata’s All-State girls hockey forward led the Trojans to the Section 6AA finals in 2020. She finished third in Lake Conference scoring behind the Eden Prairie duo of Sydney Langseth and Grace Kuipers.
Lauren McCollor
The younger of the two McCollor women’s Nordic ski racers won the Lake Conference individual title and went on to win a medal in the 2020 state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. She is also on the Wayzata cross country team.
Mara McCollor
The former two-time state Nordic skiing champion Mara McCollor from Wayzata is on the women’s team at Dartmouth College. She made the All-East second team as a freshman in 2020 and placed in seven of eight varsity races, with five top-10 finishes. She qualified for the 2020 Junior World Meet.
Peter Melquist
The Wayzata soccer defender made second-team All-State in 2020. Not only did Peter Melquist star on defense, he took most of the free kicks and throw-ins to set the Trojans up for goals.
Abbey Nechanicky
The Wayzata High cross country runner, Abbey Nechanicky, went undefeated in 2020 on the path to winning Lake Conference and Section 6AA individual championships.
Marta Pendergast
In her ninth-grade season, the Wayzata High Alpine skier Marta Pendergast finished ninth in the State Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Anthony Richmond
Wayzata’s hard-running senior halfback averaged more than 100 yards per game during the 2020 prep football season. He had 147 carries for 726 yards and six touchdowns.
Annika Stewart
Wayzata High’s 6-4 basketball center Annika Stewart made the All-Lake team, averaging 19 points per game as the Trojans were runners-up to Hopkins in the Lake Conference and Section 6AAAA.
Casey Stowe
Wayzata High swimmer Casey Stowe was one of his school’s top performers in 2020. He won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 48.54 at the State Class AA Meet and also placed second in the 200 individual medley in 1:50.02. In addition he helped the Trojans’ 200 medley relay to an automatic All-American time of 1:32.22. Other members of the relay team are Nick Kale, Ilya Johnson and Tony Cai.
Cael Swensen
As a junior at 138 pounds last season, Wayzata’s Cael Swensen won a state Class AAA wrestling title. He was 52-1 last season and could break Wayzata’s all-time school record for career wins this year. He has signed with South Dakota State University.
Olivia Swenson
The transfer volleyball player from Hopkins helped the Wayzata girls to an undefeated (13-0) season in 2020. Olivia was named first-team All-State by the Volleyball Coaches’ Association.
Grace Treanor
Wayzata’s Grace Treanor cleaned up at the State Class AA Meet in 2020. She took second place in floor exercise with a score of 9.6875 and scored 37.4 in the all-around for eighth place. Treanor won an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and is diving for the aquatics team.
Sam Westermeyer
The Wayzata High and St. Olaf College baseball pitcher was No. 1 on the staff for the Hamel town team this summer. He posted a 5-2 record with his best performance coming in a 1-0 shutout against the defending state Class A-champion Minneapolis Cobras.
Jacob Wildermuth
A rare three-sport team athlete for Wayzata High School, Jacob Wildermuth lettered in football and basketball and would have lettered in baseball had there been a season.
