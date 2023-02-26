With a huge contingent of State Class AA Meet qualifiers, the Wayzata High boys aquatics team has a chance to challenge Lake Conference rivals Eden Prairie and Minnetonka for the title.
State begins with diving prelims at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the University of Minnesota. Swimming prelims start at 6 on Friday, the 3rd. The finals for swimming and diving are set for 6 p.m. Saturday, the 4th.
Wayzata won the Section 5AA title last weekend with 571 points. Maple Grove took second place with 375 and Spring Lake Park finished third with 316.
The meet opened with a win for the Trojans in the 200-yard medley relay. Nathan Carr, Adam Liu, Max Carter and John Kirchner went 1:36.60 to qualify for state.
The Trojans have two state qualifiers in the 200-yard freestyle - Gray Sisco and William Kirven.
Eighth-grader Jerry Lou was Wayzata’s top finisher in the 200 individual medley with a third place.
Kirchner qualified for state in the 50 freestyle with a second-place swim of 21.47 seconds.
Wayzata diver Henry Ross won the section diving title with 445.70 points. Armstrong’s Will Francis was second with 387.30
Trojan freshman Carr won the 100 butterfly in 50.60 and teammate Carter was third to earn a state berth.
Kirchner became Wayzata’s first individual double winner by taking the 100 freestyle in 47.24. A close second was Justin Rowles of Armstrong in 47.37.
Logan Cyr of Maple Grove won the 500 freestyle title by less than a second over Wayzata’s Kirven. Both will advance to state.
Wayzata won the 200 freestyle relay with Sisco, Liu, Leo Kenigsberg and Kirven swimming 1:29.07.
The Trojans swept 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke with Carr, Carter and Jeffrey Lan. Carr’s winning time was 52.33.
Wayzata didn’t have a state qualifier in the 100 breaststroke, but Liu took sixth place.
The 400 freestyle relay was won by Wayzata with Sisco, Carr, Carter and Kirchner swimming 3:10.42.
