Wayzata’s girls aquatics team made a strong showing Sept. 23 in a 104-74 Lake Conference win over Buffalo.

The meet started well for the Trojans, who placed first and second in the 200-yard medley relay. Their top team of Ellen Lorentz, Nora Rabe, Claire Reinke and Aylah Smith swam 1:51.84. The second-place Wayzata team consisted of Liya Dai, Addie Weimert, Lucy Troyak and Geneva Fackler.

Wayzata swept the top three places in the 200-yard freestyle with Anne Oddan, Emily Alberts and Peyton Brefeld. Oddan’s winning time was 2:00.83.

Reinke took first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.96. Second place went to Buffalo’s Brianna Shroyer and Fackler of Wayzata took third.

Kimberly Lin of Wayzata won the 50 freestyle in 25.61. Caitlyn Close was, indeed, a close second in 24.73.

Diving was a 1-2-3 Wayzata sweep with Keira Reitz (212.15), Greta Severson (211.25) and Sasha Arne (186.30).

Linnea Kallebo of the Trojans won the 100 butterfly in 1:10.26. Second place went to Wayzata’s Troyak in 1:02.24. Third was Buffalo’s Ellie Clark in 1:02.89.

Buffalo’s best event of the day, the 100 freestyle, produced a 1-2 finish from Kolby Schendel and Kenzie Christensen. Weimert of Wayzata placed third.

The 500 freestyle featured a close race between three Trojans - Aylah Smith, Brefeld and Alberts. All three were in the 5:24 to 5:26 range with Smith getting the victory.

Wayzata dominated the 200 medley relay with a 1-2-3 finish. The first-place team included Oddan, Close, Bridget Stowe and Alberts. Troyak, Lan, Erika Schraber and Brefeld took second place.

The Trojans, with a meet victory in hand, swam exhibition in the last three events of the day.

Schendel swam the overall best time in the 100 backstroke with 1:01.00.

Even though it was only an exhibition, the 400 free relay became a barn-burner. Troyak, Lan, Stowe and Kallebo swam 3:47.88 to touch out teammates Brefeld, Rabe, Dai and Fackler, who finished in 3:47.94.

