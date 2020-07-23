Injuries are plaguing the Wayzata Independent 19-and-Under baseball team this summer. However, the Trojans are so deep and efficient that they still have a 10-4 record through the first 14 games.
One of the biggest losses, a broken thumb for Anthony Esposito, has left the Trojans with only one catcher, Brandan Brolin. Davis Grismer, who has done some catching in the past, will fill in if Brolin needs relief.
I asked Brandan if he is OK to catch every game,” Wayzata head coach Maris Blanchard said. “And he told me, absolutely. He’s a gamer - a real bulldog behind the plate.”
In addition to Brolin’s injury, Wayzata lost lead-off hitter Nick Pearson, who reported to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point two weeks ago. In a game earlier this season, Pearson had eight RBIs to outscore Duluth Lakeview in a 17-6 victory.
“We’re moving along, playing a lot of baseball,” Blanchard said.
In a showdown with Excelsior July 15, Wayzata lost a 3-1 pitchers’ duel. Charlie Hemer of Excelsior allowed three hits to record the win. Wayzata pitcher Kieran Schmitz also allowed only three hits. Brennan Albert, Brolin and Shane Colson had the hits for Wayzata.
“Our rivalry with Excelsior this year hasn’t happened yet,” Blanchard said. Last summer it was a horse apiece with Wayzata winning the Gopher Classic and Excelsior going on to win the state American Legion title. Many fans thought Wayzata and Excelsior were the two best Legion teams in the state.
One of the Trojans returning from last year’s Gopher Classic is Albert, who has showed the way with a .415 batting average.
“Brennan leads the team with 17 RBIs and the next-closest player has 10,” Blanchard said. “He hit a home run in our win over Shakopee July 16.”
Albert went three-for-four that day with three RBIs in an 8-3 game. Luke Deselich also had three hits and Christopher Jacobs and Blake Gulden added two hits for Wayzata. Colson and Nathan Brennan each had a hit. Sam Peterson pitched a complete game for the Trojans, scattering seven hits and striking out three on 107 pitches.
Wayzata dropped a 5-3 decision to Buffalo in a well-played game July 14, despite good pitching by starter Gulden, who allowed two runs in the first five innings. Jacobs led Wayzata’s attack with a pair of hits, while Brayden Bengston, Albert, Colson and Deselich had one hit each.
“Jacobs and Deselich are doing a good job of getting on base in front of Brennan [Albert],” Blanchard said. “It’s still early in the season and our schedule isn’t easy. We are having fun and have beaten some good teams already.”
Next for Wayzata is a 7:30 p.m. game against Eden Prairie Thursday, July 23, at the Wayzata High baseball diamond. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, the Trojans will host West St. Paul. Saturday, the 25th, is doubleheader day as the Trojans play Anoka at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at Anoka’s Castle Field. Farmington is Wayzata’s opponent at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Wayzata High School.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.