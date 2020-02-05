Wayzata senior center and captain Sophie Urban has accomplished just about everything she dreamed of during her high school hockey career.
But there is one prize that has eluded her so far - a trip to the State Class AA Tournament. That is understandable, since the Trojans are in the same section with state powers Edina and The Blake School. Edina and Blake have deprived Wayzata of a state berth, and Edina has three state Class AA titles in a row, heading into this week’s playoffs.
Even though Edina and Blake are ranked ahead of Wayzata, Urban isn’t giving up on her dream.
“This year, we have a shot,” she said after a 4-2 win over Minnetonka in a Lake Conference game Jan. 28 at Plymouth Ice Center.
Urban made sure the Trojans had a shot against Minnetonka, as her 19th and 20th goals of the season paved the path to victory.
“We have a winning mindset,” Urban said. “And every girl on the team brings so much. We face the same challenge in the playoffs every year.”
Wayzata might be better equipped for success this year with three of the Lake Conference scoring leaders on their side. Urban, junior Gretchen Branton and sophomore Sloane Matthews have at least 40 points each.
Asked what it’s like to be a mentor to Branton and Matthews, Urban said, “I’ve learned as much from them as they’ve learned from me.”
In an interesting nonconference matchup Jan. 31, the Trojans fell behind Breck School 3-0 in the first period, and then rallied to win 4-3.
“The core aspect of our team is resiliency,” Urban said.
Branton and Matthews each had a goal during the rally and Urban supplied two assists. Sophie Heyer and Sami Hackley scored the other two Wayzata goals.
Captain Addy Hackley led the Trojans’ shut-down defense in the second and third periods, and with the win Wayzata improved to 15-8-1.
“Sophie and Addy are such great leaders as senior captains,” Wayzata head coach Taylor Williamson said earlier this season. “We can always count on them.”
Next season, Urban will take her game to the next level when she plays for Division I Quinnipiac University.
Talking about her recruitment process, she said, “It came down to Quinnipiac and one other school.”
