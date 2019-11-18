From its modest beginning on Thanksgiving morning of 2009, the Tonka Turkey Trot has become one of the largest 5K races in the western suburbs.
Organizers are expecting 2,000 runners for the 10th anniversary race, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Minnetonka High School.
The race serves a fund-raiser for the Minnetonka High boys and girls track teams, but more importantly it is an event to bring the running community together before families sit down for Thanksgiving dinner that afternoon.
“It is a wonderful event,” Minnetonka High girls cross country coach Jane Reimer-Morgan said. “We have had 2,000 runners each of the last two years. A lot of alumni come home that week, and it is good to see them. Some of our varsity runners will run that day and some will be volunteers. We will have the race in rain, snow, or whatever.”
Dan Meiusi, one of the founders of the event, said that as many as four or five people from his family will enter the race.
“I haven’t been directly involved in organizing the race for several years,” he said. “Once we had the first race [in 2009], a lot of people told me we had to keep it going. This is not intended to be a hard, competitive race. It is more of a family event.”
The race is sponsored by the Minnetonka Track and Field and Cross Country Association, which is run by parent volunteers.
Community support for the race begins with the high school administration.
“Ted Schultz, our athletic director is always very helpful,” Meiusi said. “And Dave Nelson [Minnetonka’s head football coach], who manages the Tonka Dome, helps us set up for the race.”
Prior to the 8:30 start, there will be a Tot Trot for toddlers in the Tonka Dome.
Meiusi said one attraction of the race is that it makes use of residential streets near the high school.
“The course runs through the neighborhood, so people can see the runners,” he said.
Runners can register in advance or on the morning of the race.
