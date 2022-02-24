Wayzata High’s recent National Winter Signing Day was a showcase for the excellence of Trojan football and volleyball players.
Six football players and four volleyball players, plus a baseball player and a lacrosse player, signed National Letters of Intent at a program organized by Wayzata High activities director Meghan Potter. Nine athletes signed with NCAA Division I schools and three signed with Division II schools.
Leading Wayzata’s football signees was outside linebacker Tommy Hamann, who will join the program at Iowa State University. Hamann was a defensive force in 2021 with 47 tackles and five quarterback sacks.
The other Division I football signees are running back Julian Diedrich (University of St. Thomas), tight end Jack Kinsey (University of St. Thomas) and offensive tackle Brett Kelzenberg (University of North Dakota. Wayzata’s Division II football signees, lineman Nate Graham and linebacker Fox Knutson signed to play for Minnesota State University, Moorhead. Diedrich was a key man on offense for the Trojans throughout the 2021 season. Playing in all 11 games, he rushed for 1,117 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as the Trojans went 8-3. Kinsey averaged 17.3 yards per reception and gave the Trojans outstanding blocking on the edge. Kelzenberg anchored the offensive line along with senior Jaxon Nelson.
Wayzata went 34-0 to win the state Class 4A girls volleyball title last fall, and four members of coach Scott Jackson’s team are going to Division I schools in the fall. They are Emma Goerger (University of St. Thomas), Ella Voegele (University of North Carolina-Greensboro), Sierra Moore (Florida International University) and Katy Riviere ( University of North Dakota).
Riviere (253), Moore (239) and Goerger (197) were the top three in kills for the Trojans during their championship season last fall. Goerger was also second behind senior Mel Goldstein in blocks. Voegele, the senior libero, led the team in digs with 329.
Baseball player Noah Karschnik has accepted an offer from Southwest State University in Marshall, Minn., where former Wayzata High athlete Paul Blanchard is head coach.
Jack Peterson signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for Division I Rockhurst University.
