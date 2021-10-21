Two touchdowns in the last minute and 38 seconds of the fourth quarter boosted the Wayzata High football team to a 20-8 win over visiting Farmington Oct. 21 at Wayzata High Stadium.
The win gives Wayzata (6-2) a better chance for a high seed in the state Class 6A playoffs, which are set to begin Friday, Oct. 29. Wayzata will have a 7 p.m. home game.
Trailing 8-7 late in the game, Wayzata drove 92 yards to score its go-ahead touchdown, which came on a 30-yard slant pass from senior quarterback Ryan Harvey to senior wide receiver Drew Berkland. With one-on-one coverage, Berkland used his speed to get open and reach the end zone untouched to make the score 13-8. The Trojans missed the two-point conversion try on an incomplete pass.
Talking about his second touchdown catch of the game, Berkland said, “I was able to beat the coverage over the top and Ryan’s pass was on the money. We probably practiced that play a thousand times [in the off-season]. I had faith in him.”
Earlier in the game, the Harvey-to-Berkland combination was good for a 31-yard touchdown.
With the outcome still hanging in the balance after their second touchdown, the Trojans made the biggest defensive play of the game.
Senior captain and linebacker Fox Knutson intercepted a pass along the sideline and took it the football 28 yards to the house.
“When I caught the ball, I didn’t look back. All I could see was the pylon,” Knutson said. “Before the defense went out for that series, our sideline brought the electricity.”
Knutson was close to being out of bounds on his pick-six, but the side judge followed him all the way to the end zone and thrust both arms into the air, signalling touchdown.
“That’s my first touchdown in high school football,” Knutson said. “I’m on Cloud 9.”
Farmington had one final possession, but it ended when Wayzata junior Andrew Westermeyer intercepted a pass. Harvey knelt in victory formation as time expired.
Thursday night was not the first time Berkland and Harvey have share heroics. They were teammates and key players last winter when the Trojans won the second state basketball title in school history. It helps that they are good friends off the court.
While Wayzata’s biggest plays were passes, the Trojans would not have won without steady ground production from seniors Julian Diedrich and Dante Cockrell Jr. The two are polar opposites - Diedrich at 5-9 and 180 pounds and Cockrell at 6-1 and 235 pounds. The one thing they have in common is how hard they run. Pound for pound, Diedrich might be the toughest competitor in all of Class 6A. Cockrell had the most important first down in the Farmington game. In the midst of the 92-yard drive, with the Trojans facing a fourth-and-two on their own side of midfield, he put his head down and followed Jaxon Nelson and Blake Bergmann for a 3-yard gain.
“The game wasn’t quite like we drew it up,” Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown said. “But this was a good win against a very good opponent.”
