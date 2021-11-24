Wayzata High’s boys soccer team fell short of its state-championship goal this season, but still had a year filled with success.
“I am proud of our boys,” Trojan head coach Dominic Duenas said. “I felt really bad for the seniors that we didn’t make state this year.”
The Trojans were led by two All-State selections - senior defenders Miles Akhigbe and Peter Melquist. Akhigbe was also first-team All-State in 2020 when he led the Trojans to the Section 6AA championship..
“Miles is one of the best defenders we’ve ever had at Wayzata,” Duenas said. “His mobility is off the charts and his one-on-one defense is fantastic. Miles was named MVP by his teammates and was one of the finalists for the Mr. Soccer Award.”
Melquist was perhaps Wayzata’s most impactful player, with his long free kicks and throw-in. “Peter is another great one-on-one defender,” Duenas said. “He won the Trojan Pride Award this year. There is no question he was our emotional leader.”
Akhigbe and Melquist made the All-Lake Conference team along with two teammates - junior goalkeeper Jack Roach and senior midfielder Curtis Wagner.
“Jack understands the game beyond his years,” Duenas said. “He has a very high soccer IQ and keeps us organized in the back. Curtis played both sides of the ball and usually destroyed the other team’s attack. He did a great job with field vision and long distribution.”
In addition to the All-Lake players, Wayzata received three All-Lake honorable mentions with junior defender Joey Burica, junior forward Mike Orlov and senior defender Andy Leisen.
Because he was injured for much of his junior season, Wayzata midfielder Joe Highfield did not receive postseason honors. However, he was first-team All-State in his sophomore year.
“We have lost only three games on the field the last two years,” Duenas said. “The last two years, when Joe was on the field, we had only two losses. Everyone knows what he can do.”
Next year, the Trojans will build around the nucleus of Roach in goal, Burica on defense, Highfield in the middle and Orlov at forward.
While it is reassuring to have those high-profile returnees, Duenas said, “We have to have some other players step up. I am eager to see what the next group does. Every season is fun.”
All-Lake Boys Soccer
Wayzata: Seniors Miles Akhigbe, Peter Melquist and Curtis Wagner and junior Jack Roach.
Minnetonka: Seniors Ben Herbert, Ben Chung, Torin Firehammer, Parker Flynn and Jack Olson.
Edina: Seniors Jackson Holley, Sammy Presthus and Ryan Swanda.
Eden Prairie: Seniors Jose Blanco, Danny Hernandez and Cole Nelson.
Hopkins: Senior Peter Eklund and sophomore Griffin Price.
Buffalo: Senior Carver Tierney and sophomore Phillip Fleischer-Borresen.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior Evan Sherk and sophomore Carter Miller.
Honorable Mention
Wayzata: Senior Andy Leisen and juniors Mike Orlov and Joey Burica.
Minnetonka: Senior Charlie LeWin and juniors Peyton Olson and Alex Gonikman.
Edina: Seniors Jacob Shin and Joe Manser and junior Jackson Parrish.
Eden Prairie: Seniors Will Husmann and Will Morris and junior Sam Phillips.
Hopkins: Seniors Coleman Chen, Aaron Chinavare and Nolan Rider.
Buffalo: Juniors Tyler Schrepfer and Maxwell Zook and sophomore Landon Bourgoine.
St. Michael-Albertville: Seniors Riley Rohre and Oscar Peraza and junior Tyler Jordan.
