Gavin O'Connell of Wayzata
Buy Now

Sophomore forward Gavin O'Connell of Wayzata scored two goals in a 5-1 victory over St. Louis Park. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Now that his team has found some synergy with a two-game winning streak, Wayzata High boys hockey coach Pat O’Leary is anxious for a game against The Blake School at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Plymouth Ice Center.

“Blake is an experienced team with a good goalie [Aksel Reid], and they’re a section opponent,” O’Leary noted. “It should be a great matchup.”

Wayzata followed a 3-1 win over Duluth East on Dec. 5 with a 5-1 win over St. Louis Park on Dec. 12.

A big third period was the key for the Trojans, who broke a 1-1 tie and went on to finish with a four-goal margin.

“Obviously, the third period was great,” O’Leary said. Two of the third-period goals came on power plays, which was gratifying considering the Trojans worked hard on special teams during practice last week.

“The win against Duluth East was a big one for us,” O’Leary said. “We’re a work in progress and still have some sloppiness in our D-zone.”

Sophomore forward Gavin O’Connell and junior forward Dylan Lewis, who each scored two goals against St. Louis Park, shared the No. 1 star award.

Sophomore John Mattson scored Wayzata’s first goal of the game in the second period.

O’Connell made the score 2-1 early in the second period on an assist from Tucker Ness, and then Lewis scored from Per Waage and Hayden Davison. O’Connell’s power-play goal on an assist from Kyle Mortenson made it 4-1. Lewis capped the scoring with a power-play goal, assisted by Jake Schneider.

Senior goalie Garret Bonello stopped 15 of 16 shots to record the win.

Wayzata enters the game with Blake 2-3-0 overall. Lake Conference games will begin after New Year’s Day.

Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments