Usually in the top 10 in the state rankings this time of year, the Wayzata High boys basketball team is struggling with a 2-8 record going into this week’s action.
Although not in the top 10, the Trojans did beat Cretin-Derham Hall, the No. 1 team in the state Class 4A preseason rankings 83-74 during the holiday break.
Wayzata’s next challenge is a Lake Conference game against the current No. 1 team, Eden Prairie, at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Wayzata High gym. Eden Prairie is the most experienced team in the conference with four third-year starters in the lineup - forwards Connor Christensen and Austin Andrews and guards Drake Dobbs and John Henry.
“We are talented enough to play with anybody in the state,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said. “We are giving a good effort every night, but still figuring out how to play.”
The win over Cretin-Derham Hall was by far Wayzata’s best performance to date. The Trojans were making shots and the points kept coming. Sophomore guard Camden Heide led the way with 20 points, while sophomore Drew Berkland and junior Kody Williams each scored 19.
In another holiday game, the Trojans blitzed St. Thomas Academy 91-47. Heide again had 20 points, while three other Trojans scored in double figures - Carter Bjerke with 13, Eddie Beeninga with 11 and Jacob Wildermuth with 10. “We had an opportunity to use our bench in that game,” Schnettler said. Sophomore Ryan Harvey came off the bench to contribute nine points.
Wayzata lost two non-conference games last week, bowing to East Ridge 84-61 and Totino-Grace 67-62.
Heide had 17 points against East Ridge and Berkland scored 10. Next were Bjerke with eight and Josh Gullickson with seven.
At Totino-Grace on Saturday, the Trojans were tied with less than a minute to play. Totino-Grace hit a big three late in the second half to pull out the victory. Bjerke paced the Trojans with 18 points and Williams was close behind with 17, while Berkland scored 11.
“Foul trouble hurt us in the Grace game,” Schnettler noted. “But I was proud of the effort. We left it all on the court.”
