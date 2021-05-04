When Minnetonka High tennis coach Dave Stearns passed away unexpectedly last winter, a huge void was created in the Skippers boys program.
Activities director Ted Schultz went to work and found a good man for the job. Howe Siegel had worked in the Minnetonka program under Stearns, and before that had 16 years experience as head coach at St. Thomas Academy. Since Siegel knew about one-third of the Minnetonka players from working with them in middle school, the transition was comfortable, and through the first half of the season, Minnetonka is thriving with a 9-1 record. Still pending are matches against the Lake’s top two teams, Edina and Wayzata.
“The best thing is how the team is coming together,” Siegel said. “There is genuine togetherness and openness. We have a real nice mix of seniors and younger players on the team. The next two weeks, we have the teeth of our schedule with matches against Wayzata, Blake School and Edina.”
To keep their unbeaten streak alive in the Lake Conference, the Skippers won three recent matches - 7-0 over Buffalo and a pair of 4-3 decisions over Hopkins and Eden Prairie.
Maddox Lundell, Hari Chidambaram, Nathan Keese and Sam Cote won their singles matches against Buffalo. William Wheaton and Graham Ward won in first doubles, while Sohum Sodhi and Mats Van Gorkum took the second doubles point. Winston Wheaton and Robert Wang prevailed in third doubles.
The Minnetonka-Hopkins match was decided in straight sets across the board.
At first singles, Minnetonka’s Lundell beat Brett Eliason 6-1, 6-1. Hopkins’ Roman Mattison defeated Tonka’s Chidambaram 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 and at No. 3 Minnetonka’s Nathan Keese defeated Harper Dirks 6-3, 6-0. William Wheaton earned the fourth singles point for Minnetonka by taking down Wesley Beiskof 6-0, 6-1.
Hopkins’ first doubles team of Jack Ouyang and Daniel Grossman scored a 6-1, 6-0 win over Ward and Van Gorkum. The Royals also won the second doubles point with Leo Beiskof and John Bartholet outlasting Minnetonka’s Lars Birhanzel and Grant Douville 6-4, 6-4.
Sodhi and Martin of Minnetonka defeated Adam Rothman and Clyde Retich 6-0, 6-4.
Tonka tests EP
The Minnetonka-Eden Prairie match April 29 was as even as it could be.
“Eden Prairie is the Lake Conference team that is most comparable to ours,” coach Siegel said.
Lundell won the first singles point for Minnetonka, defeating Aditya Akolkar 6-2, 6-2, but the Eagles captured the other singles points. Ani Vadrevu topped Tonka’s Keese 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, and at No. 3 Ashish Thotakuru downed Cote 6-2, 7-5. Jake Ballintine scored the point for EP at No. 4, winning a tight match with Van Gorkum 6-7, 7-6, 6-1.
William Wheaton and Chidambaram scored a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 win over EP’s first doubles combo of Nicolas Sandberg and Maneesha Dharmadasa. At second doubles, Minnetonka’s Sodhi and Ward won 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the meet-deciding match against EP’s Avik Garg and Tyler Hoffman.
Ethen Chen and Douville of Minnetonka took third doubles 6-4, 6-2 from Eden Prairie’s Nam Tran and Sarthak Agrawal.
In another recent match, Eden Prairie went outside the Lake Conference to beat Prior Lake 6-1.
Singles winners for the Eagles were Vadrevu, Thotakura and Cole Brandvold. Double points for the Eagles were scored by Sandberg and Dharmadasa at No. 1, Tyler Hoffman and Garg at No. 2 and Jaden Hoffman and Tran at No. 3.
