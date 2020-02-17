A third-place finish for the boys and a fourth-place finish for the girls were Minnetonka High’s prizes in the State Alpine Skiing Meet Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Only one other school in the state bettered Minnetonka’s end-of-the-season success. Stillwater’s boys and girls both finished second. Lakeville South was the boys champion, while Lakeville North took the girls gold medals.
The morning of the 12th was fairly temperate at 16 degrees above zero, but by late afternoon, the temperature was in single digits below zero, with a windchill approaching 20 below.
Minnetonka head coach Dave Gartner talked about weather and its effect on the sport.
“When you’re into Alpine ski racing, you just deal with it,” he said.
Minnetonka boys co-captains Eli Quist and Alex Piguillem dealt with the cold better than most. Quist finished third overall with a combined time of 1:12.12 for two runs. The only skiers who finished ahead of him were Luke Conway of Minneapolis Washburn (1:10.44) and Adam Berghult of Edina (1:11.21). Piguillem finished 12th in 1:14.22.
“There’s no question that Eli is a super strong skier,” Gartner said. “And he’s a great kid, too. It is the same with Alex. He finished 15th in state as a sophomore, but had a concussion last season and finished 28th at state. He recovered to make the top 12 this year, and in a lot of races he was right there with Eli.”
Freshman Stephen Reddington, Minnetonka’s third finisher at state, posted a time of 1:17.14. Nathaniel Stratton, Carsen Kost and Evan Jones also represented Minnetonka at state.
On the girls side, Minnetonka senior Kendra Lawrence was All-State, earning a 15th-place finish in 1:21.49 for her two runs. Next for Tonka was Lily Mellby in 1:23.35. Bella Kelly was third for the Skippers in 1:25.16. Olivia Callister, Lucia Loosbrock and Stella Pachmayer rounded out the Skippers’ state team.
Eden Prairie Girls
Eden Prairie High’s teams sent three skiers to the State Alpine Meet.
Madison Cullen earned 40th place for the Eagle girls, while teammate Renee Turtle placed 44th.
For the Eagle boys, Zach Haugen placed 50th at state.
Lake Highlights
The Lake Conference had three teams in the final eight at the State Meet - Minnetonka, Edina and Wayzata.
Wayzata’s top performer, Marta Pendergast was ninth in the state girls race.
Hopkins was represented by one girls skier, Eliza Polyak, who placed 45th.
State Team Scores
Boys: Lakeville South 160, Stillwater 157, Minnetonka 146, Edina 145, Chisago Lakes 130, Minneapolis Washburn 116, Wayzata 86, Hastings 67.
Girls: Lakeville North 165, Stillwater 151, Orono 146, Minnetonka 133, Edina 119, Hill-Murray 105, Duluth East 102, Minneapolis Southwest 78.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.