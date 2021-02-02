Sophomore forward Grace Sadura of the Minnetonka High girls hockey team is fast becoming one of the state’s most prolific scorers.
Her season point total took a jump Friday, Jan. 29, when the Skippers scored a 9-1 victory over visiting Willmar at Pagel Activity Center. Sadura scored four goals and added two assists as the Skippers’ season record improved to 5-0-0.
Sadura was just part of a highly successful collective effort as 12 other Skippers joined her in the scoring columns. Kayley Crawford, Kendra Distad and Olivia LaRoche each had a goal and an assist. Sammy Schmidt had her best game of the season with three points on a goal and two assists. Alex Alvarez contributed a goal. Lindzi Avar had two assists. Other assists were credited to Hanna Baskin, Rory Guilday, Lauren Mack, Lindsey Muench and Lillie Schaefer.
The Skippers can’ count on that incredible production every game, but it was a pleasure that so many could contribute to this victory for coach Tracy Cassano’s team.
Starting goalie Brynn Dulac had the night off after winning the first four games of the season.
Sophia Johnson took over and stopped 12 of 13 Willmar shots.
Minnetonka was playing Edina for first place in the Lake Conference standings Tuesday, Feb. 2, after the deadline for this week’s edition. Edina is ranked second in the state in Class AA and Minnetonka is third.
Next for the Skipper girls is a 7:15 p.m. game with Breck School Thursday, Feb. 4, at Breck’s Anderson Arena in Golden Valley.
