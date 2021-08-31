Through the first two games of the 2021 season, the Minnetonka High boys soccer team looks like an offensive juggernaut.
The Skippers shut out Shakopee in the season opener 3-0 Aug. 26 and added a 5-1 win over North St. Paul two days later. In both road games, the Skippers played with confidence, poise and the swagger of a championship team. Several key players are convinced that will continue through the season.
Parker Flynn, the wing who had a goal and two assists in the Shakopee match, had the play of the night when he hooked a corner kick inside the far post in the second half.
“I’ve done it before,” he said. “But it’s unreal any time you score from the corner.”
“Parker practices those things,” winning goalkeeper Parker Olson said.
“On his assists, Parker played some great balls,” said senior midfielder and captain Ben Chung. “He put two on the back post so Alex Gonikman and I would have good opportunities.”
Scoring on set pieces will be more important than ever this season because the Skippers graduated All-State forward and Mr. Soccer finalist Dylan Olson.
“Last year, we had that one great striker,” Chung said. “We have to find more ways to score now that we don’t have Dylan.”
“I was new to the Minnetonka program last year,” Flynn said. “I feel good that I am playing wing this year. It’s a different game.”
Gonikman, a junior forward, who can also play midfield, would like to be one of the guys who puts goals on the board. “Just playing with the older guys here has helped my game,” he said.
In the victory over North St. Paul on Saturday, senior forward Torin Firehammer had the hot hand for Tonka with three goals and one assist.
The new Skipper goalkeeper, Peyton Olson, is the brother of Dylan Olson. He is already a hit with his teammates.
“Peyton is just so solid, and he plays so well with his feet,” Flynn said.
Peyton Olson appreciates the defenders who play in front of him. They include returning starters Jack Olson, George Lindberg and Jake Herbert, who are physical seniors with good ball skills.
“Tonight, I had to punt the ball only one time,” the keeper said after the Shakopee match. “And I had just one save. The other guys make the game easy for me.”
The Skippers are off to a great start, but so is Wayzata, the defending Lake Conference champion. Edina is another team with great potential, and Eden Prairie is off to a 2-0 start.
Since the Skippers had only five seniors last season, they are one of the state’s most experienced teams. Losing 2020 captains Dylan Olson, Hunter Kemnitz and Alec Rodriguez took a toll. But Minnetonka has enough quality experience to give any opponent a battle. Sophomore Jake Hennen, Tonka’s second leading scorer last season and an All-Lake Conference selection, didn’t play in the Shakopee match. He will add firepower as the season goes forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.