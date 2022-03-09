When Nick Baer first began playing youth hockey in Minnetonka, he was picked for the Squirt C team.
The next year he improved slightly, but steadily to the Squirt B team. And in his third year, he made Pee Wee B2.
Prior to his fourth year of hockey, Baer began to realize how much the game meant to him, and he began training with Dave Snuggerud and Andy Brink at Breakaway Academy.
“Those guys truly impacted my career,” Baer said last week. “And the next year I made the Pee Wee AA team.”
Once he was promoted to play with Minnetonka’s top-level skaters, Baer’s prospects became unlimited, and during the 2021-22 season he wore the captain’s C on his jersey for Minnetonka High’s varsity team.
Baer said he couldn’t have done it without support of coaches, teammates, family and friends.
“My dad put it in my head that the only thing holding me back was my mind,” he remembered. Parents Troy and Heide Baer saw potential in their son and supported his extra training at Breakaway Academy.
When Baer began playing for the Minnetonka varsity as a sophomore, head coach Sean Goldsworthy saw his potential and provided the encouragement Baer needed to get to the next level.
“Goldy is the ultimate coach,” Baer said. “He has helped me so much, not only with hockey, but also with life situations. I consider him one of my best friends.”
Coach Goldsworthy has had that effect on many players during his time as head coach at Minnetonka. The players sense how much he cares for them and how much he wants them to succeed.
When teammates voted for a captain at the end of the 2020-21 season, it was Baer all the way.
“I love the game and I love my teammates,” he said. “At the beginning of this season, I didn’t know the younger kids too well. It was rewarding to see them play the way they did.”
The all-sophomore line of Gavin Garry, Javon Moore and Hagen Burrows did the bulk of Minnetonka’s scoring. Garry had 30 points on 10 goals and 20 assists, while Moore’s nose for the net yielded 37 points on 17 goals and 20 assists. Burrows piled up 26 points on 14 goals and 12 assists. Among the Tonka seniors, Wyatt Chartier and Teddy Manlove each scored 10 goals and Tim Lagerback had nine. Reed Hanus contributed 13 points on six goals and seven assists.
Baer and junior defenseman Liam Hupka were offensive forces. Baer had a total of eight goals, four of them on power plays, and added eight assists for 16 points. Hupka’s crisp passing gave him 16 assists for the season and he also scored two goals.
“I have always thought that offense starts in the D zone,” Baer said. “As a team, we worked on keeping the puck low, putting pressure on our opponents. The communication between the defensemen and the forwards was really good. Everyone on the team had the same mindset.”
Minnetonka’s one-for-all approach led to a winning record (16-10-1) along with a four-way tie for the Lake Conference title with Eden Prairie, Edina and Wayzata.
“The whole Lake Conference was really good this year,” Baer said. “We had our ups and downs, but of course, it was rewarding to get a share of the title. We can look back on our success.”
Minnetonka won its first Section 2AA playoff game over Shakopee 3-1, but in the second round they lost a close one to Chaska 3-2 on neutral ice at Edina’s Braemar Arena.
“In the Chaska game, the nerves went away once we put our heads down and went to work,” Baer said. “Chaska was pretty impressive. They’ve always been a good matchup for us.”
Minnetonka led 2-0 before Chaska put in three goals for the win, the last of which came in overtime.
It seemed like an awfully sudden end to the season at the time.
“We put in a lot of work and Goldy always had us prepared,” Baer said. Along with his teammates, he regretted the end of the season, but he knows there is more hockey ahead.
Baer is tendered to the Bismarck Bobcats Junior team for next season and eventually hopes to land a Division I scholarship.
“I think about playing college hockey all the time, every day,” he said.
With the determination he has shown in the past and his focus on improvement, there is an excellent chance Baer will reach that goal.
