Minnetonka High’s girls track and field team has a good chance to finish third in the State True Team Meet.
Final results were not yet tabulated when this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press, but with Moorhead and Rochester Mayo’s scores still not posted, the Skippers were more than 100 points ahead of Lakeville South in the race for third behind Rosemount and Wayzata.
“We had a lot of personal records [in True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount],” Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan said. “This is such a good group of girls, and we have seen so much improvement since the beginning of the season.”
As she waits for the final team scores, Reimer-Morgan said, “I am pretty sure that Rosemount and Wayzata will still be ahead of us, but it looks like we will be third.”
In addition to the personal records at Rosemount, the Skippers set two school records.
Ruby Pajibo, the sophomore standout, ran 14.83 to break the record in the 100-meter hurdles. Ninth-grader Claire Kohler set the Minnetonka record in the 300 hurdles by finishing second in True Team to Ava Cinnamo of Rosemount. Kohler’s time was 44.58.
“This is only the eighth time that Claire has run the 300 hurdles,” Reimer-Morgan noted.
Among the other good performances in True Team running events for Tonka, sophomores Briena Giebel and Lucy Hiller were seventh and ninth in the 100-meter dash, Kate LeBlanc was third in the 400 and seventh in the 800, Maya Mor took sixth in the 800 and second in the 1600 and Anna Cherian and Claire Cashman took fifth and ninth in the 3200.
Two Minnetonka relays took runner-up honors. The 4x400 team of Annagrace Bricker, Ella Graham, Kathryn Mindak and Kate LeBlanc ran 4:05.11 to finish behind Wayzata. In the 4x800 relay, Annalise Johnson, LeBlanc, Mindak and Cherian were second behind Rosemount’s team in 9:40.63.
“Our sprint relays [4x100 and 4x200] both moved onto the honor roll,” Reimer-Morgan noted.
Field Events
“Our girls had a great day in the high jump,” Reimer-Morgan said. “Mya Folken and Winona Stone both made 5-2 to share first place and Bryn Senske made 5 feet.”
Minnetonka’s Molly Lund tied for fourth place in pole vault by clearing 9 feet and eighth-grader Harley Wock tied for 11th place.
The Skippers scored in the long jump with Folken taking seventh place and in the triple jump with Stone placing tenth.
Carly Pfeffer led the Skippers in the shot put with sixth place and Lily Peterson went over 100 feet in the discus to earn eighth place.
Next for the Skipper girls is the Section 6AA Meet, which will be Tuesday and Thursday, June 8 and 10, at Wayzata High Stadium.
