Sixteen goals by senior striker Alyssa Marceau represented a big share of Minnetonka High’s girls soccer scoring in 2021.
Marceau was recently named the Skippers’ Most Valuable Player, and she also won All-Lake Conference honors along with senior defenders Payton Mahady and Regan Melz. Tonka’s All-Lake honorable mention picks are junior Cece Aasheim and sophomores Megan Mann and Gabbie Ryan.
In her first year as Minnetonka’s head coach, Kelsey Hans guided the team to an 11-7-1 record. The Skippers made it to the Section 2AAA championship match before losing to Edina.
Coach Hans talked about Marceau’s impact on the Tonka program. “Al is such a good example for our younger players,” she said. “She always encouraged everyone on the team, and she became a big scoring threat with 16 goals this year.”
Defenders Mahady and Melz took care of the other end.
“Payton ran our back line,” Hans said. “Opponents had trouble getting in behind her. She took a lot of our free kicks and had two goals and eight assists. Regan was a wing at the beginning of the season, but then switched to defense. She is a smart player, really engaged.”
Had Minnetonka finished a place higher in the standings, Ryan might have made All-Lake. “Gabbie scored nine goals,” Hans pointed out. “Megan Mann loved the challenge of playing in big games and making big plays in goal. Cece was hurt in the second Edina game, but that was her best game of the season.”
Team awards went to several Skipper players. Marceau was the Most Valuable Player as well as the Offensive MVP. Mahady was named MVP on Defense and senior Riley Kelly was picked as Most Improved Player. The Skipper Award went to senior Maggie Ravine.
The Skippers will start the 2022 season with two experienced varsity goalies - Mann and Maddie Schultz. Mann took control in goal after Schultz went out for the year with an injury.
“A coach’s job is always easier when a team has good senior leadership, and we had it this season,” Hans said
