At the outset of the 2021 season with five starters returning from 2020, Minnetonka High girls basketball coach Leah Dasovich had high hopes.
Those hopes came to fruition with a second-place finish in the Lake Conference. The Skippers were 9-3 in Lake play, trailing only No. 1-ranked Hopkins (12-0). Two 62-55 victories over Eden Prairie gave Minnetonka the nod for second in the final standings.
The Skippers had two quality wins in Lake Conference play last week, beating Edina 52-36 March 2 and holding off a tough St. Michael-Albertville squad 64-59 two nights later.
Nine different players scored for Tonka in the win over Edina. Ki’ani Lockett, the junior guard, led the way with 16 points. Desiree Ware was next with nine points and Molly Oehme scored eight. Nora Francois scored six to go with four each from Sophie Haydon and Emma Dasovich, two each from Ellah Durkee and Tori McKinney and one from Piper Terry.
In the game against STMA, Minnetonka held the lead most of the way, but didn’t seal the deal until Lockett made back-to-back baskets in the last two minutes. Those hoops put the Skippers ahead 64-56.
“It was a close game, back and forth,” Minnetonka head coach Leah Dasovich said. “We could have finished cleaner. In the last minute, we missed the front end of a one-and-one and had a five-second call go against us.”
Lockett led Minnetonka with 16 points, while Durkee and Haydon each scored 10 and Emma Dasovich and Francois chipped in with seven apiece.
Minnetonka added its third win of the week Saturday, March 6, beating Bloomington Jefferson 71-30. Eleven players had points for the Skippers, led by Emma Dasovich with 20. Haydon also hit double figures, scoring 10. Lockett and Ware had seven each and Durkee and Terry each scored six. Francois contributed four, while Oehme, McKinney and Maddie Prondzinski scored three each and Ella Murray scored two.
Last week’s wins gave Minnetonka an overall record of 12-4.
