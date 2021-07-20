In the USA Cup at the National Sports Center in Blaine last week, Tonka Fusion Elite showed why it is one of the nation’s best Under-17 boys soccer teams.
“This tournament for us is a great way to have some fun and end the competitive year,” Tonka Fusion Elite coach Bret Day said. “These boys have been playing in this tournament since they were little, so why not keep up the tradition. The USA Cup is a little bit different this year with no international teams, but we’re still having fun as a group.”
Tonka Fusion Elite is an all-star team, much like the ones fielder by the other powerhouse clubs in the Twin Cities. Players come from communities other than Minnetonka, Excelsior, Plymouth and Wayzata. Where else can soccer rivals, such as Jake Hennen from Minnetonka High and Mike Orlov from Wayzata High, team up for a common cause. That is one of the best things about summer soccer in Minnesota. Players compete alongside those who are not always their high school teammates.
“We play in the United States Youth Soccer Association Midwest Premier League and the Minnesota Premier League,” coach Day noted. Premier is the highest classification. Other teams in Minnesota traveling soccer play in Classic I or Classic II divisions.
“Tonka Fusion Elite is a club for aspiring college players, so getting them exposed to college coaches is one of the main goals of the club.
Of course, Tonka Fusion Elite loves winning championships, but the dual goal is to find avenues to play in college. Competition and opportunity to advance to a higher level combine the best of both worlds.
“We were runners-up in State Cup back in May,” Day said.
In USA Cup pool play last week, Tonka Fusion Elite posted a 3-0-1 record to advance to the championship bracket. A 1-1 tie with St. Michael-Albertville was the only game that Tonka Fusion Elite didn’t dominate. They defeated Shakopee 7-2, TC Force 19-0 and North Suburban 3-0.
