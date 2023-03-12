Eleven games into the 2022-23 boys hockey season, Minnetonka had a respectable 9-2-0 record.
At the time, no one could have imagined the Skippers wouldn’t lose again. On Saturday, March 11, at Xcel Energy in downtown St. Paul, Minnetonka had two things to celebrate - it’s 20th straight win and the State Class AA Tournament championship.
A fast, upbeat, confident team throughout the season, Minnetonka was determined to win state.
After Minnetonka beat Lake Conference rival Edina 2-1 in the state title game, Minnetonka senior goalie Kaizer Nelson said, “From Day 1, I knew we were going to do this. Even at the end of last season, I knew we would be the champions.”
Nelson played a big role in Minnetonka’s success this season, but the Skippers’ biggest strengths were depth and character.
Minnetonka head coach Sean Goldsworthy knew it wouldn’t be anything but a war in the state finals against Edina.
“In our other two games with Edina this season, they gave us problems,” Goldsworthy said. “Edina has one of the best coaches of all time, Curt Giles. Tonight, I thought it was a dead-even game.”
Edina’s goal going into the championship game was to neutralize Minnetonka’s speed by taking away space. The Hornets were able to do that, and neither team made a significant, game-changing mistake. Incredibly, Edina held the high-scoring Skippers to a season-low total of 15 shots on net. Edina had 23.
Minnetonka opened the scoring at 11:01 of the first period when first-line right wing Hagen Burrows scored with assists from his linemates, Gavin Garry and Javon Moore.
The score remained 1-0 until the first minute of the third period when Edina forward Bobby Cowan had a takeaway in front of Minnetonka’s net and beat Nelson from close range.
Both sides realized at that point that the next goal would probably win the game. At 8:25 of the third period, sophomore forward Ashton Schultz saw his opportunity and took it. When an Edina defenseman slid across the ice, trying to block Schultz’s shot, he pulled it back and saw a clear path to make a run at Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowski. Schultz showed patience and poise in beating Clarkowski to the upper corner to make the score 2-1.
“I saw open ice in front of me,” Schultz said. Still, to get his 14th goal of the season, Schultz had to beat the 6-foot-6 goalie, Clarkowski, one of three finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award as the best senior goalie in the state.
Edina wasn’t finished, of course, and with almost nine minutes remaining, the Hornets had some chances. The best was a shot across the goal line that grazed both posts.
One fan in the Minnetonka stands called it “a million-to-one shot.” In other words: How did it not go in?
“I thanked the gods on that one,” goaltender Nelson said.
The outcome was still in doubt when Edina and Minnetonka lined up for the last face-off in Minnetonka’s end with only three seconds remaining.
Coach Goldsworthy of Minnetonka told center Gavin Garry just one thing during Edina’s timeout: “Win the draw.”
Garry didn’t exactly win it, but he didn’t lose it either. When the horn sounded it was gloves and sticks in the air for the Skippers and disappointed Edina players sinking to their knees.
After the game Edina coach Giles said, “Our kids put their hearts and souls into this game, just like they did the whole season. We saw the commitment from our kids every day in practice. They are disappointed, but we were one of the last two teams playing.”
Edina finished the season 22-7-1 after starting out 0-3-0. Minnetonka, the Lake Conference champion, finished with a school record for wins at 29-2-0.
