With senior standout Maya Mor unable to run until just last week, the Minnetonka High girls cross country team has been a work in progress.
Even so, the Skippers are winning in big meets. They won the Nike Heartland Preview Meet title in September, and then finished first with a dominating performance at the Buffalo Invitational.
Five Skippers finished among the top 12 at Buffalo, giving Minnetonka a team score of 31 in the 12-school meet. Second place went to Becker with 81 points and Monticello was next with 91.
Sophomore Avery Marasco-Johnson was Minnetonka’s leader, placing third overall with a 5K time of 18:57.3. Evie Malec, a Tonka eighth-grader, was fourth in 19:09.8 and Skipper senior Claire Cashman placed fourth in 19:15.6. Sophomore Meredith Gilles (seventh in 19:37.6) and senior Lauren Fligge (12th in 20:19.9) completed Minnetonka’s top 12. Junior Kyra Martin and eighth-grader Chloe Steinkraus completed Minnetonka’s lineup that afternoon.
Earlier this season, Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan was confident Mor would return at some point and said, “When Maya jumps back in, she could finish in the top five of almost any race.”
Mor was ready to run when Minnetonka held its intrasquad Hoka Meet on the track at Einer Anderson Stadium last week, and coach Reimer-Morgan’s prediction came true.
For the 3200-meter race, Mor finished first in 11 minutes, 5 seconds. Next was Malec in 11:18, and Marasco-Johnson ran 11:23 for third place.
With the Lake Conference Meet set for Thursday, Oct. 13, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista, Mor’s presence could move Minnetonka a lot closer to Wayzata, the top-ranked Class AAA team in the state. Ella Graham of the Skippers did not run at Buffalo, due to an injury, but figures prominently in the late-season plans.
“Ella is one of our best competitors,” Reimer-Morgan said. “We have had her exercising the the pool for three weeks. Evie Malec is an amazing young runner with a very bright future. Maya has been doing a lot of cross training to get ready to return. She had not run over a mile in almost two years before the Hoka Meet.”
Edina could be a factor in the Lake Meet with a trio that includes Lauren Cossack, Mary Velner and Minnetonka transfer student Abby Downin. Sophomore Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins will challenge Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky for the individual conference title.
