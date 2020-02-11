Eden Prairie High’s boys hockey team could have clinched the Lake Conference title by winning Saturday, Feb. 8, at Minnetonka, but instead the Skippers won 3-1 to stay alive in the title race.
Still in first place, Eden Prairie enters this week’s action with a 6-2-0 conference mark, while Minnetonka is 6-3-0. Other teams that might have a title shot are Wayzata (5-3-0) and Edina (4-3-1).
Minnetonka found itself in a must-win situation Saturday night and came through with its best game of the season to date. The Skippers are 12-11-0 overall, which is pretty good for a team that struggled with only one win in the first six games of the season.
Griffin Streeter gave Minnetonka a 1-0 lead Saturday night, converting an assist from Hunter Newhouse.
In the second period, Tonka moved ahead 2-0 when Nic Henry scored from Jack Anderson, but Eden Prairie then bounced back with a goal from Riku Brown, who was assisted by Jackson Blake and Luke Mittelstadt.
The goalies took over at that point - Brandon Shantz for Tonka and Eli Andrews for Eden Prairie. Neither gave up a goal the rest of the way, and the only other score was an empty-net shot by Minnetonka captain James Miller with 22 seconds remaining in the third period. Minnetonka had a 32-22 edge in shots on goal, according to the Skippers’ stats.
After the game, Minnetonka captains Miller and Teddy Lagerback talked about their win.
“What we wanted to do was keep Eden Prairie to the outside and make them take perimeter shots,” Miller said.
“We played hard, played aggressive,” Lagerback said. “Eden Prairie is a good, skilled team with a lot of scorers.”
To Tonka’s credit, the Skippers didn’t allow a single point to EP’s senior scoring leaders, Ben Steeves and John Mittelstadt, and that was the key to the win.
“This is for sure our biggest win so far,” Lagerback said.
“There are still two games left in the regular season, and a win like this gives us huge momentum for the playoffs,” Miller added.
In the playoffs, Minnetonka could face Eden Prairie again in either the Section 2AA semifinals or the finals. There is some debate which team should be the No. 1 seed - Prior Lake or Eden Prairie. Minnetonka is likely to come in as the No. 3 seed.
“Our only focus is on the next game,” Lagerback said. After playing St. Thomas Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Pagel Activity Center, the Skippers will close the Lake season against Edina at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, at Braemar.
Eden Prairie (16-5-1) has two conference games remaining. The Eagles will travel to St. Michael-Albertville for a 7 p.m. game Thursday, the 13th, and return home to play Wayzata at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Eden Prairie Community Center.
