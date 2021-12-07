The most exciting element of Minnetonka’s season-opening 80-66 win over Prior Lake Dec. 3 was probably the return to normalcy the time when student fan sections were invited to pack the gym.
Last season, due to COVID-19 concerns, there were no student sections as only a smattering of family members watched from the stands. Friday’s game brought full end bleachers to both ends of the floor with Prior Lake standing on one end and Minnetonka on the other.
“It was great to have fans back in the gym,” said Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl, who is in his third season at Tonka. “It is fun to have some normalcy again.”
The Skippers trailed Prior Lake 36-33 at the half, but took the initiative early in the second half and led by as many as 18 points before the margin ended at 14.
“We have a team that can play up tempo,” Tesdahl said. “We weren’t always in great position defensively, but we had steals that led to easy baskets. During the offseason we stressed that the players should come back in the best shape possible. We’re not going to fall off physically or mentally over 36 minutes.”
In terms of personnel, the Skippers don’t have a player taller than 6-4, but there are ways to compensate.
“We won’t be the tallest team, but energy, toughness and togetherness can make up for that,” Tesdahl said.
Four players scored in double figures against Prior Lake - 6-2 sophomore guard Jordan Cain with 21, 6-foot sophomore guard Andy Stefonowicz with 19, 5-11 junior guard Ibrahim El-Amin with 15 and 6-2 junior guard Jalen Cain with 12. Another member of the Tonka guard brigade, senior Frank Simonson, scored seven points. Six-four senior Walker Liu and sophomore guard Will Koeppen each scored three points.
“Walker is a knowledgeable, smart kid who helps us offensively and defensively,” Tesdahl said. “He’s not afraid to compete with taller posts.”
El-Amin showed great energy in his first game with Minnetonka. “He understands positioning on defense and he makes tough shots,” Tesdahl said. “Ibrahim helps us at both ends of the court.”
Commenting on Stefonowicz, a starter as a freshman last season, Tesdahl said, “There aren’t many sophomore guards in the state who can do what Andy does. He’s a great floor leader.”
Next for the Skippers is a 7 p.m. road trip to Cretin-Derham Hall Thursday, Dec. 9. The Raiders lost to Wayzata in the State Class 4A championship game last season and return several outstanding players.
