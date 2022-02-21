Minnetonka High’s boys basketball team came out of the gate running and never stopped in a 91-81 Lake Conference win Feb. 15 at Hopkins.
“It was a gritty effort by our whole group,” Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl said. “There were times when we bent a little, but we didn’t break.”
The Skippers charged to a 50-38 halftime lead, but Hopkins wasn’t finished. Behind Elvis Nnaji’s 31-point scoring, the Royals cut the Skippers’ lead to only three points twice in the second half before two key buckets by Alex Jones put them away.
“Everybody contributed tonight,” said junior guard Ibrahim El-Amin, who led the Skippers with 26 points. “We moved the ball, we played defense. I think we can make a run for state. We’re not the biggest team, but we have a lot of heart.”
Sophomore guard Jordan Cain of the Skippers scored 25 points against Hopkins, playing like a high school version of NBA Hall-of-Famer Michael Jordan. Jones, Franklin Simonsen and Andy Stefonowicz each scored 13 points in Tonka’s win at Hopkins.
“Jordan is playing at a different level now,” coach Tesdahl said.
“We kept our composure and beat Hopkins in their house,” Cain said. “They are a good team. We had to stay solid.”
Although he stands only 6-3, Cain has been covering power forwards and centers all season. They might get some points on them, but he will get them back.
Cain recently played his best game of the season, scoring 37 points in a 79-68 victory at DeLaSalle. When he sees a green light, that means go. And he is quick to go to the cup.
Minnetonka won 81-78 in its other Lake Conference game Feb. 18.
Simonsen, who came into the game averaging five points per game, scored 21.
“He had eight of their first 11 points,” Edina head coach Joe Burger said. With Simonsen leading the charge, Minnetonka led 13-0 before Edina scored.
“It was a great game,” Burger said. “No question the fans got their money’s worth.”
The game was tied 78-78 when El-Amin hit a buzzer-beater to win it for Tonka.
“I thought we did a decent job on El-Amin and Cain, but then Simonsen scores 21,” Burger said.
For the second game in a row, Minnetonka had five scorers in double figures. Cain netted 16, Stefonowicz was on target for 15, Jones contributed 14 and El-Amin finished with 13. The only other Skipper to score was forward Walker Liu with two. Edina had four scorers in double digits - guard Gabe Jobe with 24, 6-9 forward Brady Helgren with 23, sophomore guard Kole Hanson with 14 and 6-9 center Dane Lusty with 10.
Minnetonka stood 16-5 overall and 6-3 in the Lake Conference going into this week’s action.
