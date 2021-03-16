Minnetonka (13-4) has earned the No. 2 seed for the Section 2AAAA Girls Basketball Tournament.
Coach Leah Dasovich’s team finished second to Hopkins in the Lake Conference standings with a 9-3 mark and is set to battle No. 1 Chaska and No. 3 Eden Prairie in the section playoffs. The Skippers were scheduled to play seventh-seeded Edina in their first playoff game Tuesday, March 16. If the seeds hold for the semifinals, Minnetonka will host Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Minnetonka’s West Gym.
Minnetonka scored a big non-conference win March 11, beating Becker 83-73.
Ellah Durkee and Ki’ani Lockett led the Skippers with 16 points each, while Sophie Haydon scored 13 and Emma Dasovich added 10. Piper Terry and Desiree Ware each contributed nine points. Adeline Kent and Julia Bengtson each scored 15 points for Becker. The Skippers trailed 38-28 at halftime, but had a 55-35 scoring advantage in the second half.
Tonka Boys
The Minnetonka boys basketball team, as a sixth seed, was scheduled to open the Section 2AAAA Tournament against Chaska March 16. The winner of that game will most likely play second-seeded Eden Prairie in the section semifinals Friday, March 19, at the Eden Prairie gym. Game time will be 5 p.m. The section finals will be played Thursday, March 25, on the home court of the higher remaining seed.
Minnetonka is led by three strong backcourt players - Vlad Ciubotaru, Jalen Cain and Andy Stefonowicz.
The Skippers played Bloomington Jefferson in a non-conference game March 8 and lost 59-52 on the Jaguars’ court.
Cain led Minnetonka’s attack with 14 points, while Stefonowicz scored 12 and Ciubotaru added seven.
