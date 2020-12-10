Minnetonka’s Abby Kapeller might be the best high school swimmer in Minnesota this year, mainly because there were no other seniors in the state who could match her body of work.
Kapeller is a 12-time high school All-American - including times in individual events and relays - and she won state Class AA gold medals in all four of her events as a junior in 2019. With no State Meet this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kapeller didn’t have the opportunity to win more state medals. However, she won four gold medals as the Skippers took first place in the Section 2AA Meet.
It isn’t surprising Kapeller signed a national letter of intent to swim for one of the nation’s top collegiate programs - the University of Virginia. Just look at her family’s success in sports. Her grandfather, Dick Meredith, played on two USA men’s Olympic hockey teams, winning a silver medal in 1956 and a gold medal in 1960. Kapeller’s mom - Kelly (Meredith) Kapeller - was a six-year All-Lake Conference gymnast and state qualifier for Edina High School.
With role models like her grandfather and mom, Kapeller learned to compete early in life, and she now emulates their success.
“I started swimming at Wayzata Country Club when I was 4 years old,” Kapeller said in a recent interview. “I was 6 when I swam in my first state meet for club, and when I was 7, I joined the Aquajets Swim Club.”
Just as her mom had been a varsity athlete as a seventh-grader, Kapeller joined coach Dan Berve’s Minnetonka High team. Kapeller made All-American for the first time that season as a relay swimmer.
“I owe a lot of my high school swimming success to Dan Berve,” Kapeller said. “He is the most amazing coach I have ever had.”
Berve resigned as Tonka’s coach and moved to Colorado during the summer, so he was not on hand to see Kapeller swim this fall. The two have kept in touch through text messages.
Minnetonka’s highlight this season - greater even than winning the section team title - was beating Edina by 30 points in a dual meet. Edina came into the season as the winner of the last four state team championships.
“This year we felt it was time to prove ourselves against Edina,” Kapeller said. “We came into that meet fired up. And when we won we had girls crying from the excitement.”
Edina was missing two seniors who would have helped the team against Minnetonka. Claudia Chang and Brecken Merkel decided to pursue club swimming this fall.
“It is what it is,” Kapeller said. “Even if they had Claudia and Brecken, I think we would have won. Our junior class is ridiculous [with eight all-conference swimmers]. I am extra confident Minnetonka will beat Edina again next year.”
Turning her thoughts to the college recruiting process that led her to Virginia, Kapeller said, “The main schools I looked at are USC, Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina State and Virginia. In the beginning there were a few other schools. I narrowed my recruiting trips to Virginia, Michigan and Wisconsin. I was going to take a trip to USC, but I decided that Virginia was the best school for me, and a I gave the coach my verbal commitment.”
Although the 2020 high school season didn’t include a state competition, Kapeller enjoyed the experience.
“State probably wouldn’t have been the same because of COVID restrictions,” she said. The crowds would have been smaller and competition would have been in waves to avoid overcrowding.
Kapeller’s two biggest fans - parents Brian and Kelly Kapeller - have been with her every step of her swimming career. “They have given me everything I need - from my goggles to trips out of town,” Kapeller said. “And they have helped me learn, through swimming, how to be a better person.”
Golf is Kapeller’s getaway from the rigors of competition. “I golfed about four times a week last summer, mostly with my dad. Golf gives me a break from swimming that is fun and enjoyable.”
In addition to being a star in the pool, Kapeller is an academic star, as well.
“I am getting all A’s right now,” she said. For her junior season, Kapeller was named a Scholastic All-American. She plans to major in finance or economics in college.
