Eden Prairie and Minneapolis Washburn each scored 358 points to tie for second behind Edina in the Section 2 Nordic Skiing Meet Jan. 3 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis, so a tie-breaker was required to determine which team would join Edina at the State Meet.

After the scores were tabulated, the final decision came down to each team’s fifth skier, and that’s where Eden Prairie won the berth. Sophomore Silje Busklein finished ahead of Washburn’s Ella Endo.

Eden Prairie’s top four skied up to expectation in the Section 2 Meet. Senior Rachel Boelke set the pace, taking eighth place with a combined classical and pursuit time of 29.04. Second for the Eagles and 11th overall was senior Liesl Paulsen in 29:35, and close behind was EP senior Kareena Bovitz, who placed 12th in 29:38. Fourth for the Eagles and 15th overall was junior Ella Bakken in 30:39, and then came Busklein in 30: 47.

Depth showed in the Eden Prairie lineup as the other two entrants, ninth-graders Eleanor Thomas and Mila Finch placed 22nd and 23rd.

Edina’s section team championship was based on three top-five individual performances. Sophomore Maggie Wagner took the section individual title in 28:13. The Hornets were third and fifth with seniors Morgan Richter and Claire Wagner.

The State Meet was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Eden Prairie’s trip to state provides a nice closure for what has been a very good season overall. The Eagles came close to winning the Lake Conference title, bowing to Wayzata in a close meet, 542-540. Edina was third with 503.

Throughout the season, Boelke, Paulsen and Bovitz consistently finished among the top 10 in Lake Conference events.

Liesl Paulsen
Liesl Paulsen is among the leaders for the Eden Prairie High Nordic girls skiing team. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Section 2

Team Scores

Edina 374, Eden Prairie 358, Minneapolis Washburn 358, Minneapolis Southwest 355, Jefferson 291, Visitation 287, Minnetonka 277, Chanhassen/Chaska 276, Richfield 184, Holy Family Catholic 147.

