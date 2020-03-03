Orioles swim to record-setting ninth place with two relays and Zheng’s state double
St. Louis Park swimming fans enjoyed a historic evening at the Class AA state meet on Saturday not only with junior Hayden Zheng adding to his growing gold medal count but by finishing ninth overall in the final team standings.
The Orioles scored 92 points, an equal nine points ahead of 10th-place Farmington and nine-points behind eighth-place Mounds View, with two relays in the finals in addition to Zheng’s two state titles.
Edina beat out Chanhassen-Chaska for the team title by 105.5 points.
Zheng said a big highlight of the season was the overall performance of the team, to come out with a second-place finish at the Section 6AA meet one week earlier against Edina, Hopkins, St. Paul Highland Park, Minneapolis Washburn, Southwest and South High Schools.
“This is the best team we’ve had in history and we placed ninth overall in state, a first-ever top-10 finish so just being able to lead the team to that kind of finish makes the hard work and training worth it,” Zheng said.
Zheng captured his third consecutive 100-yard breaststroke title in 54.52 seconds.
“I knew there was a target on my back the entire year and I thrive on that,” Zheng said. “I like having that pressure on me. It gives me that much more pressure to deliver and coming out here and doing that makes it that much better.”
He swam a quicker time in the prelims (54.34) and was 0.66 seconds off last year’s record-setting (Class AA state meet and All-Time state meet) time of 53.86. The national high school record of 52.52 was set by Joshua Matheny of Pittsburg two weeks after Zheng’s state meet last March. Automatic All-American honors were 55.84 with the top four finishers earning the honor.
Zheng went out on 25.55 to lead Eden Prairie’s eventual runner-up Alex Deng (Zheng’s Aquajets club teammate) by two-tenths after the first lap. Zheng closed in 28.97 while Deng and Wayzata’s Nick Kale each closed in 29.32 and third-place Minnetonka’s John Wargin turned a final lap time of 29.30, still 33-hundredths of a second behind Zheng on the second and final lap.
The St. Louis Park junior competed in four events in a short amount of time.
“Your mind has to be sharp for two-and-a-half hours straight and it’s tough both mentally and physically but that’s what we train for,” Zheng said. “I’m happy for the season we had.”
Zheng successfully defended his 2019 title in the 200 individual medley with a finals time of 1:48.04 to garner Automatic All-American honors after turning in a 1:47.75 in the prelims. The state meet and all-time record of 1:46.30 was set in 2017 by J.T. Larson of Minnesota Online High School. Zheng beat out Wayzata senior Casey Stowe (1:50.02) with a more than two-second split in the breaststroke leg. He opened with a 23.48 to lead Stowe by five-hundredths. Stowe tried to close the gap on the final 50 free but the gap was too much despite a 27.02 compared to Zheng’s 27.27.
St. Louis Park had two relays make the finals, and place fifth, to add crucial team points (52 total points) to the title chase the opening 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay.
In the 200 medley relay it was Senior Will Schweitering who opened the race, followed by Zheng, junior Zach Affeldt and sophomore Danny Lainsbury swam the anchor leg to post a 1:36.11 to place fifth to score 28 team points.
In the 200 free relay, Park finished seventh in 1:27.09 with the team of Zheng, Lainsbury, Schweitering and junior Ben St. Clair. The Orioles were one-hundredth of a second behind Mounds View, which would’ve added two points to the total.
“Two [relays] in the top-eight only adds to the glory of this team,” Zheng said as this group of Orioles is the first to have two relays finish in the top-8 at state. “I’m honestly speechless.”
Next up
Zheng began a taper for state a week-and-a-half before the competition and it worked.
“My hips were high and I was pulling a lot of water, so yeah, it always feels good to taper,” Zheng said as he returns to the pool with his club team, Aquajets to prepare for an NCSA Spring Junior National Championship in Orlando, Florida in two weeks. Last year he placed fifth in the 200 breaststroke and sixth in the 50 breaststroke.
In December, Zheng was second in the 200 breaststroke, third in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 IM at the Speedo Winter Junior Championship West in Federal Way, Washington while competing with Aquajets. After state, his attention turns to training toward the United States Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, June 21-28.
The trials time standard to beat for the 100 breaststroke is 1:03.29 or 2:17.89 for the 200 breaststroke in a USA Swimming sanctioned, observed or approved competition between November 28, 2018 and the trials entry deadline.
“Gotta keep my mind sharp for the next few months and that will be the biggest meet of my career so far,” Zheng said. “It’s going to be nerve racking but exciting.”
Awards
St. Louis Park already brought home hardware before state even began as coach Amanda Forsberg was named Section 6AA Coach of the Year and Zheng was named Swimmer of the Year.
The Orioles placed second in the loaded section meet, which included an Edina squad that repeated as state champions. Park’s success came despite not having a dive program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.