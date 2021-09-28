In all four of its games in 2021, the Wayzata High football team has scored on its first possession of the game. That’s one reason Wayzata is 4-0.
The Trojans would love to continue that streak when they play Centennial on Week 5 at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Wayzata High Stadium.
“It could be our biggest game for attendance this year,” senior quarterback Ryan Harvey of the Trojans said last weekend. Centennial is coming off a 21-7 upset win over Maple Grove Sept. 24. The story of that game was the rushing of Lance Liu, who carried 35 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Obviously, Wayzata defensive coordinator Jordan Halverson will be looking for ways to contain Liu in Friday night’s game.
In its 34-10 victory at Totino-Grace last Friday, Wayzata showed a good mix of passing and running. Julian Diedrich, the senior running back, scored on rushes of 4 and 11 yards. Harvey added a rushing touchdown with a 3-yard run and threw two touchdown passes, one to senior Drew Berkland for 14 yards and the other to 6-3, 210-pound tight end Jack Simon on a play that covered 5 yards. Andy Vrundy kicked four of five extra points.
Harvey spread the credit to his teammates.
“Julian and I have been playing football together since seventh grade,” he said. “We have always had good chemistry.” Diedrich gives Wayzata a topflight running and receiving threat. In addition to scoring two touchdowns against Totino-Grace, the tough 5-9, 180-pound halfback rushed for 115 yards.
“Our offensive line is hungry, and they play with great intensity,” Diedrich said. “Everyone on the team buys into the process, and that’s how we get results.”
The offensive line was at full strength last week with senior Blake Bergmann returning from an injury. “We have five seniors in the offensive line and they all do a great job,” Harvey said. “They know what it takes and they allow us to push down the field.”
Defensively, Wayzata is quick to the ball and likes to gang tackle.
“Our defensive unit is great,” Harvey said. However, there was one blight on last week’s win. Outside linebacker and senior captain Tommy Hamann, the South Dakota State University recruit, suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a while, so it’s next man up for head coach Lambert Brown and defensive coordinator Halverson.
“Tommy is one of our best defensive players, and we’re going to miss him,” Harvey said. “Centennial is a solid team, and we’re looking forward to a good game.”
After playing Centennial, the Trojans have three remaining regular-season contests - Friday, Oct. 8 at Maple Grove, Friday, Oct. 15 at Blaine and Farmington Thursday, Oct. 21, back at Wayzata High Stadium.
Harvey talked about the importance of a big student cheering section at Trojan home games. “It is cool to see all of our friends from school in the stands,” he said.
