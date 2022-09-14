Minnetonka High girls tennis coach Brent Lundell has a problem that would most likely be the envy of any other coach in the state: too much talent.
Actually, Lundell’s problem isn’t much of a problem at all because the Skipper players are unselfish about where they are slotted into the lineup.
“We have five or six different lineups we can use, depending on who we are playing,” Lundell said. “We try to go for the best matchups.”
Skipper players Sarah Shahbaz, Kelsey Phillips and Karina Elvestrom are ranked among the top 10 in the state in singles with defending state Class AA champ Shahbaz holding at No. 1.
“Sarah has been away for some college visits recently,” Lundell noted. “She is even more lethal than she was in the past. Sarah is a hard worker and extremely focused.”
Phillips has had some appearances in first singles, while also playing second singles and first doubles. “Kelsey hits the ball as hard as anyone out there,” Lundell said.
The nucleus of girls who can play singles or doubles includes Elvestrom, Meghan Jurgens, Emilija Medzuikaite, Alexa Cummings and Carter Nye.
Minnetonka showed its might in a 7-0 shutout of Mound Westonka last week. In the entire dual meet, Minnetonka lost only one game. That came in third singles where Arianna Piedrahita defeated Ellen Pruitt 6-1, 6-0.
All other matches were 6-0, 6-0 with Shahbaz, Elvestrom and Ella Roberts in singles and the doubles teams of Jurgens and Sara Funderburk at No. 1, Medzuikaite and Cummings at No. 2 and Nye and Karianna Lien at No. 3.
“We are trying to get some of our younger players into the mix,” Lundell said. “That helps us this year and for the future.”
At 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, the Skippers play one of their most important matches of the season at Rochester Mayo. Lundell rates Edina and Mayo as Minnetonka’s leading challengers for the state title that the Skippers won last season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.