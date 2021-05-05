When he saw that Saturday, May 1, was starting out as a warm, sunny day, Minnetonka High baseball coach figured it would be a good day to win two ballgames.
Playing on its home field, Minnetonka’s Veterans Stadium, the Skippers defeated Grand Rapids 5-2 and Totino-Grace 7-0 in non-conference play. April had not been a good month for the Skippers, who went 2-5, but May is certainly looking better with that 2-0 start.
“We’re 4-5 overall, but 0-5 in Lake Conference games,” coach Twenge said after the sweep. “The biggest thing is to find out who we are.”
In April, the Skippers were wild on the mound, walking 18 batters in one game. With the change to a new month, the control problems seemed to evaporate.
Ryan Lambert walked only one hitter in six innings to get the win against Grand Rapids. He allowed four hits and struck out seven. Reliever Caleb VanderPlas worked a scoreless seventh inning.
The Skippers’ lead-off hitter Zack Zaetta had two hits and an RBI, but his biggest play of the game was on defense, when he ran down a bloop single to left to hold a Grand Rapids runner at third.
Duke Kiffin had two hits for the Skippers to go with one each from Walter Johnson, Dillon Hanson and Danny Davis.
Fritz Meyer, Minnetonka’s 6-6, 210-pound righthander dominated Totino-Grace in the second half of the doubleheader. He allowed just one hit and one walk in five innings. Joe Berset and Cole Graham each threw an inning of relief to finish the two-hit shutout.
Earlier in the week, the Skippers had lost an 11-1 decision at Hopkins.
“When Hopkins caught fire, we couldn’t stop them,” Twenge said. “They hung a six spot on us in the bottom of the second inning.”
Looking to this week, Twenge said, “It is good to see our pitching come around. We threw strikes on Saturday.”
Minnetonka has an 11 a.m. non-conference game against Blaine Saturday, May 8, at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field.
The Skippers’ next Lake Conference game is against Edina at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Edina’s Braemar Park.
