Ryan Donohue
Eden Prairie High’s boys soccer team defeated Chanhassen in the season opener Aug. 26 with sophomore forward Ryan Donohue netting a pair of goals.
Sydney Drevlow
The Hopkins ninth-grade cross country star won the individual title at the Northwoods Invitational Friday, Aug. 28, in Brooklyn Park. Her time for the two-mile race was 11 minutes, 27 seconds.
Lily Eigner
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High volleyball team lost to Southwest Christian 3-0 Aug. 26, despite 10 kills by Red Knights standout Lily Eigner.
Torin Firehammer
Minnetonka High’s boys soccer team hammered North St. Paul 5-1 in a non-conference match Aug. 28 with senior forward Torin Firehammer scoring a hat trick and adding one assist.
Samuel Gausmann
Hopkins High’s boys cross country team took first place among eight schools at the Northwoods Invitational Aug. 27 in Brooklyn Park. Gausmann, who placed fourth overall, was Hopkins’ top finisher.
Parker Flynn
The Minnetonka boys soccer team opened the 2021 season with a 3-0 win over Shakopee Aug. 26. Parker Flynn figured in all three goals, scoring one and assisting on the other two, which were scored by Alex Gonikman and Ben Chung.
Mim Marsan
The senior captain scored her team’s first goal of the season in a 2-1 girls soccer win Aug. 26 at Prior Lake. The Eagles added a 3-0 win over Shakopee
Will Morris
Out of action with an injury all of last season, senior defender Will Morris returned to the lineup in Eden Prairie’s soccer season opener Aug. 26 and helped the Eagles defeat Chanhassen 3-0.
