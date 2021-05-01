Isabelle
Aragon-Menzel
The former Minnetonka High volleyball setter, Isabelle Aragon-Menzel, has been named Southern Collegiate Conference Player of the year after leading Colorado College to the league championship. The 5-foot-7 senior is a first-team All-American in her senior season.
Grace Burgess
The Hopkins High girls track team lost to Wayzata April 30. Grace Burgess provided one of the highlights for Hopkins by running a season-best time to win the 400-meter dash in 1:02.90.
Isaac Forst
The Minnetonka High boys lacrosse team defeated Eden Prairie 10-4 in a Lake Conference match April 27 at EP’s Aerie Stadium. Forst scored five goals to lead Minnetonka’s attack.
Leo Goodman
Hopkins High’s boys track team defeated Wayzata 81.5-64.5 with Leo Goodman winning the 1600 in 4:24.21.
Duke Kiffin
The Minnetonka High baseball team defeated Grand Rapids 5-2 Saturday, May 1. Kiffin went two-for-three and drove in three of Minnetonka’s five runs. Recently, he was named to the All-Lake Conference boys hockey team as a senior captain on defense.
Jackson Thielen
Eden Prairie High’s baseball team upset Buffalo 7-6 in a Lake Conference game April 28. Jackson Thielen was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and striking out seven in four innings.
Jarod Wandersee
Former Minnetonka High baseball player Jarod Wandersee has been named Male Student Athlete of the Year at Concordia University in St. Paul. He has played in 93 games for the Golden Bars with 65 starts and a career batting average of .294. Last summer Wandersee started at shortstop for the state Class A-champion Minnetonka Millers town team.
