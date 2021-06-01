Blake Runners

The Blake School girls lacrosse team had hat tricks from Ellie Morrison and Erin Lee during an 18-11 loss to Edina May 25.

Sydney Drevlow

The Hopkins High girls track eighth-grade phenom finished second in the 800 and third in the 1600 during State True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount High’s Irish Stadium. Sydney Drevlow’s times were 2:13.46 in the 800 and 4:54.92 in the 1600.

George Jackson

Hopkins High’s boys track and field star George Jackson dominated True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount with three first places and one second place for 95 points.

Maya Mor

Minnetonka High sophomore Maya Mor had a breakthrough race in State True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount High with her second-place finish in the 1600. She ran a career-best time of 4:54.20 to finish ahead of Lake Conference rivals Abbey Nechanicky from Wayzata and Sydney Drevlow from Hopkins.

Ruby Pajibo

Minnetonka High’s school record in the 100-meter hurdles was broken by Ruby Pajibo when she ran 14.83 in State True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount High. She helped the Skippers finish third in the team standings.

Zane Rutledge

The Eden Prairie High baseball team upset Hopkins 10-5 May 25 with Zane Rutledge going three-for-four and driving in five runs.

Charlie Ryks

Breck School’s boys lacrosse team beat Holy Family Catholic 17-3 May 25 with Charlie Ryks netting six points on five goals and one assist.

Zack Zaetta

The Minnetonka High baseball shortstop went four-for-five May 26 during an 8-7 non-conference loss at Maple Grove.

