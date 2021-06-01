Blake Runners
The Blake School girls lacrosse team had hat tricks from Ellie Morrison and Erin Lee during an 18-11 loss to Edina May 25.
Sydney Drevlow
The Hopkins High girls track eighth-grade phenom finished second in the 800 and third in the 1600 during State True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount High’s Irish Stadium. Sydney Drevlow’s times were 2:13.46 in the 800 and 4:54.92 in the 1600.
George Jackson
Hopkins High’s boys track and field star George Jackson dominated True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount with three first places and one second place for 95 points.
Maya Mor
Minnetonka High sophomore Maya Mor had a breakthrough race in State True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount High with her second-place finish in the 1600. She ran a career-best time of 4:54.20 to finish ahead of Lake Conference rivals Abbey Nechanicky from Wayzata and Sydney Drevlow from Hopkins.
Ruby Pajibo
Minnetonka High’s school record in the 100-meter hurdles was broken by Ruby Pajibo when she ran 14.83 in State True Team competition May 26 at Rosemount High. She helped the Skippers finish third in the team standings.
Zane Rutledge
The Eden Prairie High baseball team upset Hopkins 10-5 May 25 with Zane Rutledge going three-for-four and driving in five runs.
Charlie Ryks
Breck School’s boys lacrosse team beat Holy Family Catholic 17-3 May 25 with Charlie Ryks netting six points on five goals and one assist.
Zack Zaetta
The Minnetonka High baseball shortstop went four-for-five May 26 during an 8-7 non-conference loss at Maple Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.