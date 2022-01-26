The University of Minnesota-Duluth men’s basketball team is 17-2 this season with Eden Prairie High graduate Austin Andrews as the leading scorer. In a recent 91-83 win over Wayne State from Nebraska, the 6-6 forward made 11 of 15 field-goal tries for 26 points and also pulled down nine rebounds.
Nia Holloway
Eden Prairie lost to Wayzata 65-53 in Lake Conference girls basketball Jan. 25 at Eden Prairie. The leading scorer for the Eagles was 6-1 senior forward Nia Holloway with 17 points.
Sydney Langseth
Former All-State hockey player Sydney Langseth from Eden Prairie is the fourth leading scorer for the Minnesota State University women’s team with six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 24 games. The Mavericks’ record was 12-11-1 as of Jan. 27.
Kiani Lockett
Minnetonka High’s girls basketball team routed Edina 73-40 in a Lake Conference game Jan. 25 at Edina High Activity Center. Senior guard Kiani Lockett led the Skippers with 19 points.
Maya Nnaji
Hopkins High’s 6-4 senior forward Maya Nnaji has been named to the 2021-22 McDonald’s All-American team. She is the third Royal to win that honor, following in the footsteps of Nia Coffey and Paige Bueckers.
Chiddi Obiazor
Six-foot-seven junior forward Chiddi Obiazor scored 23 points Jan. 25 as the Eden Prairie High boys basketball team won 60-53 at Wayzata.
Tonka Sophomores
The Minnetonka boys basketball team raced past Edina 82-66 Jan. 25 at Minnetonka High’s West Gym. The leading scorers for the Skippers were sophomores Jordan Cain and Andy Stefonowicz, who finished with 25 and 24 points.
