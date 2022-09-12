Sydney Drevlow
Sophomore Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins was the individual champion in the Bauman/Rovn Cross Country Meet Sept. 9 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. She covered the 5K course in 17:33.7.
Nick Fazi
Eden Prairie senior quarterback Nick Fazi threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run Sept. 9 as the Eagles dismantled Farmington 51-7 at EP’s Aerie Stadium.
Alex Gonikman
Minnetonka boys soccer senior Alex Gonikman scored both goals Sept. 8 in the Skippers’ 2-0 Lake Conference win over Eden Prairie at Minnetonka’s Field of Dreams.
Jacob McCalla
Senior running back Jacob McCalla of the Minnetonka football team took 30 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Skippers’ 21-14 victory Sept. 9 at Blaine.
Gabby Ryan
Two goals and one assist by junior forward Gabby Ryan lifted the Minnetonka High girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Eden Prairie Sept. 8 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium.
Jermell Taylor
The Eden Prairie football team had a good air game in a 51-7 win over Farmington with tight end Jermell Taylor scoring on pass plays of 7 and 24 yards from quarterback Nick Fazi.
Rhys Vagle
Hopkins High football captain Rhys Vagle was the No. 1 star in his team’s 43-0 loss to Burnsville Sept. 9 at Hopkins High Stadium. The senior caught five passes for 95 yards.
Annabelle Wentzel
Minnetonka edged Wayzata’s swimmers and divers 95-91 in a dual meet. Annabelle Wentzel starred for the Skippers with wins in two individual events plus the 200-yard medley relay.
