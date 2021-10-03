Sydney Drevlow

Hopkins High’s ninth-grade cross country star won the girls division at the Mega Meet in Milaca with a 5K time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds. Teammate Daphne Grobstein finished third in 18:16.

Joey Gendreau

Senior wide receiver Joey Gendreau of the Minnetonka High football team threw a touchdown pass and caught two touchdown passes as the Skippers beat St. Michael-Albertville on homecoming night Oct. 1.

Alyssa Marceau Minnetonka High girls soccer captain Alyssa Marceau scored both Skipper goals in a 2-1 Lake Conference victory over Eden Prairie Sept. 30 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium.

Mim Marsan

Eden Prairie High’s girls soccer midfielder scored two goals and added an assist as the Eagles defeated Hopkins 3-1 in a Saturday Lake Conference matinee match at EP’s Aerie Stadium.

Jacob McCalla

Minnetonka junior running back Jacob McCalla gained 111 yards on 21 carries during the Skippers’ 23-20 homecoming football win over St. Michael-Albertville Oct. 1.

Gabe Ottmar

A 20-yard touchdown run by quarterback Gabe Ottmar was Hopkins High’s only score in a 33-7 football loss Oct. 1 at Forest Lake.

Tony Provenzano

Hopkins High’s boys cross country team finished second in the 25-team Milaca Mega Meet. Sophomore Tony Provenzano led the Royals, taking third place with a 5K time of 16 minutes, 7 seconds.

Takhi Vaughn

Senior halfback Takhi Vaughn had his best night of the season in the Eden Prairie High football team’s 52-17 victory Oct. 1 at Prior Lake. Vaughn gained 208 yards on 11 carries with touchdown runs of 60 and 81 yards.

